5 facts to know about Annis Euros in GTA Online, and it is worth getting in 2024?

The Annis Euros in GTA Online is a fantastic car. It has both style and performance, which makes it a popular choice among players. However, there are some aspects of the vehicle that the community doesn't appreciate, leading to it losing some of its spotlight. While picking a good car for purchase is not a challenge for experienced players, newbies often end up spending their cash on something that isn't good.

Fortunately, the Annis Euros has more pros than cons, making it a great car in GTA Online. This article will tell you some facts about this vehicle in the game and why it is a good idea to purchase it. So, stick around till the end.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

5 interesting things about the Annis Euros in GTA Online

1) It was in San Andreas as well

For those unaware, The Annis Euros appeared in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas before it became a part of GTA Online. Interestingly, Rockstar Games picked the Los Santos Tuners DLC to introduce this vehicle to the online multiplayer mode.

While the cars had the same name in both games, they did not look alike. The one that appears in San Andreas is a Japanese Sports car that is way ahead of others in terms of design and performance for that era. The one from GTA Online, on the other hand, is a Sports and Tuners car.

2) It's a Nissan 350Z

The Annis Euros takes inspiration from the real-life Nissan 350Z and the Nissan 370Z. These vehicles are the base design for ZR380 as well.

This is one of the reasons why Annis Euros and the ZR380 share so many physical similarities. The carbon fiber splitter at the bottom front of the car and the large mesh are some of its most significant details. The back side of the car has an extreme slope that might look weird at first glance but will quickly grow on you.

3) The car is meant for drifting

Being a Sports and Tuners vehicle, the Annis Euros is quite good at drifting. Once you equip the Lowered Vehicle Stance and Low Grip Tires, it glides around corners very smoothly and gracefully.

To make things even better, it is one of the vehicles that is compatible with the Drift Tuning upgrade. It makes the Annis Euros even more agile and comfortable around the bends. The ongoing GTA Online weekly update offers a 20% discount on this upgrade, and we recommend you take it.

4) It has a weird front hood glitch

While Rockstar Games always tries to curb any bugs and glitches that pop up in the game, they aren't always successful in doing so. Annis Euros also suffers from one such problem where if you apply a front hood of the car that has a transparent plate, it becomes invisible when you go first-person POV and look through the windshield.

It is a weird glitch that does not appear in most other perspectives but looks out of place when you go first-person in the game. Fortunately, it only affects hoods that have transparent plates.

5) It has decent performance and some great liveries

Annis Euros might not be the fastest Sports car in GTA Online, but it shines around corners and when navigating the tight traffic of Los Santos. It only has a top speed of 116.50 mph (187.49 km/h), which is not great. However, its acceleration more than makes up for it.

On top of that, it has some great liveries in the game, like the Speed Tail, which is a homage to Paul Walker's Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) from the Fast and Furious movie. Apart from this, the car offers many other customization options that allow you to change its look and alter its performance according to your needs.

Is Annis Euros worth purchasing in GTA Online?

While the Annis Euros is an amazing car in GTA Online, it has several competitors, like the Dinka Jester RR, that can outperform it. However, if you don't care about the lap times and straight road performance of the car, then you can purchase it in 2024.

Since it is available at a whopping 40% discount this week (February 29-March 6, 2024), now is the perfect time to purchase it if you want it to be worth the cost.

