5 facts to know about Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT in GTA Online, and is it worth buying?

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is a wonderful vehicle in GTA Online. It has several amazing features and powerful performance under its hood. This makes it one of the best cars to purchase in the game. However, some players are unaware of everything it has to offer and are left wondering if it's worth spending $2,380,000 on.

Well, the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is a great car that is worth buying in GTA Online. However, it is not wise to purchase a vehicle without knowing everything about it beforehand.

This article lists five facts about the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT that make it amazing. These facts revolve around the car's performance, its design, and what makes it so amazing in GTA Online.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

5 things about the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT that make it worth buying

1) It's based on the Ferrari Roma

If you're a Ferrari fan, you will instantly recognize the design and the curves of the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT in GTA Online. The vehicle is based on the Ferrari Roma, making it extremely beautiful. This is just one of the reasons why a vast majority of players like it.

The car also seems to take inspiration from the Ferrari Purosangue for the headlights and the Ferrari Monza SP for the front grille's shape.

2) One of the few cars that can equip both HSW and Imani Tech upgrades

The HSW and Imani Tech upgrades make any vehicle in GTA Online great. However, there are only a few that are compatible with both upgrades, and the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is one of them.

With the HSW Performance Mod (only available for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S), the vehicle's original top speed of 132.00 mph (212.43 km/h) goes up to a whopping 168.50 mph (271.17 km/h), making it one of the fastest sports cars in GTA Online.

Meanwhile, the Imani Tech upgrade allows you to equip the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT with the Missile Lock-On Jammer and extra armor plating, making it very secure.

3) It can tank around 12 Homing Missiles

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is not just a vehicle that can run from dangerous situations with its amazing top speed, but it can also take a lot of damage. Being an Armored Sports Car in GTA Online, it is capable of taking on around 12 Homing Missiles before it blows up. This is quite a good number for a car that has both speed and acceleration to outrun most dangers in the game.

The Imani Tech upgrades also help it a lot with its extra armor plating. So, if you're looking for something fast and secure, the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is your best option.

4) It has other variants

While the Stinger TT is an Armored Sports car, its other two variants, the Grotti Stinger and the Grotti Stinger GT, belong to the Sports Classics category.

Both variants are no longer available for purchase in the game, and you will need to wait for a GTA Online weekly update to get your hands on them (if Rockstar Games has them on rotation). Apart from this, all three vehicles are good-looking and pack decent performance under the hood.

5) It can drop Slick Proximity Mines

If you're not a fan of violence and simply like the enemy to be out of pursuit, the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT has something great in store for you. You can use the various customization options that it offers and equip it with Slick Proximity Mines.

While this weapon does not deal any direct damage to your enemies, it leaves a large pool of liquid behind that makes them slip and lose control of their vehicle.

Check out our other GTA Online articles:

Claim rare vehicles liveries || Reasons to own Vapid Flash GT || Cars that cost less than a million || Is Volatus worth buying || How to start as a Level 1 ||

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you own this vehicle in GTA Online? Yes, I do No, I don't 0 votes