Is it worth getting Albany Cavalcade XL in GTA Online?

The GTA Online weekly update has introduced a fresh vehicle to the game, and fans are excited to know more about it. The Albany Cavalcade XL is an SUV that players can drive around the map. However, the online multiplayer does not have a shortage of vehicles in this category. So, players are curious if it is worth spending money on Cavalcade XL.

Well, several factors make a vehicle good or bad. Since the SUV category has never been about top speeds, the important thing to look at is how well the vehicle handles. SUVs can carry more people and are generally a decent choice of transportation.

This article will highlight some of the features of Albany Cavalcade XL and let you know if the car is worth its price tag.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and are based on the community's and the writer's opinions.

Is Albany Cavalcade XL worth its price tag in GTA Online?

The recent GTA Online weekly update introduced the Albany Cavalcade XL to the online multiplayer. It is a four-seat, eight-gear SUV that has rolled out as part of the ongoing Chop Shop DLC drip feed. So, players can expect quite a few more vehicles to roll out in the future.

While the actual top speed of the car has not yet been tested, it is clear that Albany Cavalcade XL is not the fastest car in GTA Online. It is comparatively slow and has an okay acceleration. This means that players will not be able to compete and win in races if they decide to use this car.

That said, Albany Cavalcade XL has fantastic handling. This has been tested out, and the car tackled corners very well without spinning out or flipping over. This is one of the biggest plus points that the latest SUV has. On top of that, it does not under or oversteer, making the ride a pleasant experience.

Be that as it may, players will be disappointed by the lack of customization options that Rockstar Games offers with this car. This is even more frustrating because the vehicle has a whopping price tag of $1,665,000. However, there is a chance to obtain a free Albany Cavalcade XL by purchasing the GTA+ membership.

So, the lack of customization and other special features like Imani Tech updates are major setbacks for this car. While it does have decent looks, thanks to its design being based on the real-life 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V, it is nothing that stands out too much.

Apart from excellent handling, there is not much that Albany Cavalcade XL brings to the table. Several other options, like the Landstalker XL and Granger 3600 LX, are more value for money.

In conclusion, anyone with extra cash can go for the new Albany Cavalcade XL SUV in the game. However, beginners should save their cash and spend it on a more sensible option. But in the end, everyone has their preferences and should not hold themselves back from purchasing a vehicle they like.

