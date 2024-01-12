GTA Online's The Chop Shop update has just introduced the brand-new Albany Cavalcade XL with the latest weekly event. The DLC has been a treat for vehicle collectors since its release last month, and the addition of the four-door luxury SUV to the game further proves this fact. Players can now get this fifth-generation Cadillac Escalade-based ride at no cost with a GTA+ membership this month.

The free SUV is one of the many membership benefits and perks that subscribers can enjoy until February 7, 2024. Here’s how you can claim the Albany Cavalcade XL at no cost in The Chop Shop.

GTA+ benefits include an Albany Cavalcade XL for free in The Chop Shop DLC update

The latest GTA Online weekly update allows subscribers to the game's membership program to add the brand-new luxurious SUV – the Albany Cavalcade XL – to their car collection for free. Here’s how you can claim it between now and February 7, 2024:

Open the in-game internet using a mobile phone. EnterSet the waypoint to The Vinewood Car Club on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website. Select the Albany Cavalcade XL, which is marked as free. Buy the automobile and select where to save it.

Alternatively, the free Albany Cavalcade XL SUV can be claimed using the steps below:

Open the map. Go to The Vinewood Car Club. Look for the Albany Cavalcade XL, which should be available for free. Claim the ride and drive it out of the place.

The GTA Online Albany Cavalcade XL SUV is one of the vehicles added as part of The Chop Shop update on January 11, 2024. Those who aren’t a Plus member can either subscribe to the service for USD 5.99/month or buy the vehicle directly from the game for a price of $1,665,000.

What other benefits do subscribers get this month? (January 12, 2024-February 7, 2024)

Rockstar Games has released new GTA+ benefits for January 2024 with the latest update. Here’s a list of everything you get with the subscription through February 7, 2024:

The Vinewood Club Garage

Albany Cavalcade XL

Blue Rainbow Flip Chameleon Paint

Off-White Pearl Chameleon Paint

Off-White Pearl Chameleon Wheel Paint

Rockstar Atomic Logo Sweater

Western MC Jacket

Western MC Pants

New Year’s Jacket

New Year’s Pants

40% discount on Salvage Yard Tow Truck as well as Wall Safe Upgrade

2x LC Car Meet Reputation

1.5x money and RP on the Wildlife Photography Challenge

20% discount on Drift Tuning Upgrades

Regular membership benefits

The Vinewood Car Club catalogue (20% off):

Scramjet

Toreador

Buffalo STX

Aleutian

Asterope GZ

Coil Cyclone II

Stirling GT

Ardent

Cognoscenti

You also get access to the new set of Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles, which changes every week.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.