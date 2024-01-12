GTA Online's The Chop Shop update has just introduced the brand-new Albany Cavalcade XL with the latest weekly event. The DLC has been a treat for vehicle collectors since its release last month, and the addition of the four-door luxury SUV to the game further proves this fact. Players can now get this fifth-generation Cadillac Escalade-based ride at no cost with a GTA+ membership this month.
The free SUV is one of the many membership benefits and perks that subscribers can enjoy until February 7, 2024. Here’s how you can claim the Albany Cavalcade XL at no cost in The Chop Shop.
GTA+ benefits include an Albany Cavalcade XL for free in The Chop Shop DLC update
The latest GTA Online weekly update allows subscribers to the game's membership program to add the brand-new luxurious SUV – the Albany Cavalcade XL – to their car collection for free. Here’s how you can claim it between now and February 7, 2024:
- Open the in-game internet using a mobile phone.
- EnterSet the waypoint to The Vinewood Car Club on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.
- Select the Albany Cavalcade XL, which is marked as free.
- Buy the automobile and select where to save it.
Alternatively, the free Albany Cavalcade XL SUV can be claimed using the steps below:
- Open the map.
- Go to The Vinewood Car Club.
- Look for the Albany Cavalcade XL, which should be available for free.
- Claim the ride and drive it out of the place.
The GTA Online Albany Cavalcade XL SUV is one of the vehicles added as part of The Chop Shop update on January 11, 2024. Those who aren’t a Plus member can either subscribe to the service for USD 5.99/month or buy the vehicle directly from the game for a price of $1,665,000.
What other benefits do subscribers get this month? (January 12, 2024-February 7, 2024)
Rockstar Games has released new GTA+ benefits for January 2024 with the latest update. Here’s a list of everything you get with the subscription through February 7, 2024:
- The Vinewood Club Garage
- Albany Cavalcade XL
- Blue Rainbow Flip Chameleon Paint
- Off-White Pearl Chameleon Paint
- Off-White Pearl Chameleon Wheel Paint
- Rockstar Atomic Logo Sweater
- Western MC Jacket
- Western MC Pants
- New Year’s Jacket
- New Year’s Pants
- 40% discount on Salvage Yard Tow Truck as well as Wall Safe Upgrade
- 2x LC Car Meet Reputation
- 1.5x money and RP on the Wildlife Photography Challenge
- 20% discount on Drift Tuning Upgrades
- Regular membership benefits
The Vinewood Car Club catalogue (20% off):
- Scramjet
- Toreador
- Buffalo STX
- Aleutian
- Asterope GZ
- Coil Cyclone II
- Stirling GT
- Ardent
- Cognoscenti
You also get access to the new set of Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles, which changes every week.
