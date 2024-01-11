GTA+ bonuses and benefits for January 2024

Brand new GTA+ (or Plus) membership bonuses and benefits have just been released for January 2024. The subscription service is only available on Grand Theft Auto Online’s Xbox Series X/S and PS5 versions. Until February 7, 2024, members can enjoy numerous free additions, including a brand-new vehicle, clothing items, and exclusive discounts.

The subscribers will also enjoy their access to the exclusive 100-car The Vinewood Club Garage, along with mobile titles from Rockstar Games.

New GTA + bonuses and benefits: Free Albany Cavalcade XL, 40% off on Tow Truck, and more

Expand Tweet

Starting January 11, 2024, all GTA + subscribers can claim a free Albany Cavalcade XL from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in-game website or The Vinewood Club Garage. It is a brand-new luxury SUV that debuted with the latest GTA Online weekly update as part of The Chop Shop DLC.

Plus members can also claim the Blue Rainbow Flip Chameleon Paint or the Off-White Pearl Chameleon Paint for free this month. Additionally, the Rockstar Atomic Logo Sweater, Western MC Jacket and Pants, and New Year’s Jacket and Pants will automatically be added to the member’s wardrobe upon login.

Plus subscribers are also entitled to the following bonus rewards until February 7, 2024:

2x Los Santos Car Meet Reputation

1.5x cash and RP on LS Tourist Board Wildlife Photography

20% off on Drift Tuning Upgrades

40% off on Salvage Yard Tow Truck as well as Wall Safe Upgrades

The weekly 2x boosted payout on the GTA Online Tow Truck Service mission will be available till January 17, 2024.

Vinewood Car Club catalogue this month

Plus members can find the following rides at The Vinewood Car Club in January 2024, all available at an exclusive 20% discounted price:

Declasse Scramjet

Pegassi Toreador

Bravado Buffalo STX

Vapid Aleutian

Karin Asterope GZ

Coil Cyclone II

Benefactor Stirling GT

Ocelot Ardent

Enus Cognoscenti

The new Albany Cavalcade XL is available for free at the same location in a white camouflage vinyl.

Apart from the above-mentioned bonuses, the regular Plus benefits will remain available throughout the month, including Exclusive Taxi Services, Free Vehicle Requests, and more.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Are You Currently A GTA + Subscriber? Yes No 1 votes