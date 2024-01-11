Rockstar is giving 2x bonuses on GTA Online Tow Truck Services this week (January 11 to 17)

GTA Online Tow Truck Services have been boosted by Rockstar Games, with the latest weekly update making it among the things to do in Los Santos this week. From now until January 17, 2024, players can earn double cash and RP by cleaning the city of its vehicular abandonment with the Tow Truck Service. This free-mode mission can be accessed through the Salvage Yard property.

The Tow Truck Service is one of multiple game modes this week, temporarily boosted by the game's developer, Rockstar Games.

GTA Online Tow Truck Service is back in the limelight this week (January 11-17)

The newly released GTA Online weekly update allows Salvage Yard business owners to start the Tow Truck Service in Los Santos this week and use it to earn more money than usual. The free mode mission was added to the game as part of the recent The Chop Shop DLC update and can be accessed only by purchasing the Tow Truck options for the Salvage Yard first.

This will allow one to start the Tow Truck Service missions by climbing into the vehicle in the Salvage Yard and selecting the option.

The mission’s objective is simple – retrieve an abandoned or broken down car and bring it back to the Salvage Yard where it will be salvaged for parts. Players should not confuse the Tow Truck Service missions with Salvage Yard Robberies, which are completely different.

Here’s a list of possible GTA Online vehicles that can be towed while doing the mission:

Schyster Fusilade

Fathom FQ 2

Ocelot F620

Albany Emperor

Imponte Beater Dukes

Dinka Blista

Bravado Banshee

Gallivanter Baller

Declasse Asea

Maxwell Asbo

Übermacht Zion

Declasse Voodoo

Declasse Vigero

Declasse Tornado

Benefactor Schafter

Karin Rusty Rebel

Albany Primo

Maibatsu Penumbra

Weeny Issi

Karin Futo

Moreover, there are 100 possible locations where an abandoned car can be found while attempting the GTA Online Tow Truck Service mission. This week, one can earn around $60,000-$80,000 in-game cash per trip, along with double RP and Salvage Yard reputation.

However, one must be aware that the mission could be deemed unsuccessful under the following conditions:

The towed vehicle has been destroyed.

The Tow Truck has been destroyed.

Players can also earn 2x money on Drop Zone adversary mode or buy the newly released Albany Cavalcade XL.

