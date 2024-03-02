Top 5 GTA Online HSW cars for beginners in 2024

The GTA Online HSW cars are some of the best performance-oriented vehicles in the game. This mod improves the base top speed of the car and takes it to a completely different level. While this feature is unfortunately limited to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game, fans are hoping for Rockstar Games to bring it to PC and other consoles.

While the total number of GTA Online HSW cars might be small, picking the best among the lot can still get confusing. This is especially true for beginners with limited knowledge about the cars in the game and even more limited funds.

So, this article has listed the five best HSW-compatible cars in the game that are suitable for beginners.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 of the best GTA Online HSW Cars for beginners ranked by their price

5) Bravado Banshee

The Bravado Banshee is the first car in the list of the best GTA Online HSW cars for beginners. Not only can new players obtain it for free if they purchase the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack, but the original price of the car is also a mere $105,000.

This makes it one of the most affordable cars in the game. Once you get the car, however, you will need to spend $1,840,000 to get the HSW upgrade. This will boost its base top speed of 117.75 mph (189.50 km/h) to 153.00 mph (246.23 km/h). This makes it one of the fastest GTA Online HSW cars.

The Bravado Banshee is also a good-looking car in the game, and its design is based on the real-life Dodge Viper.

4) Grotti Turismo Classic

The Grotti Turismo Classic is a Sports Classics vehicle in the game and also one of the GTA Online HSW cars that you can obtain for a fraction of the money. It is an iconic vehicle that has appeared in previous titles like San Andreas and Grand Theft Auto 4 as well.

Turismo Classic can be purchased for just $705,000, and then you can spend another $897,000 for the HSW upgrade. This is quite less for everything that the car offers. It's base top speed is already quite good at 120.75 mph (194.33 km/h), and the performance upgrade boosts it to 150.50 mph (242.21 km/h).

The Grotti Turismo Classic is a great car that has both the looks, thanks to its real-life counterpart, the Ferrari F40, and enough performance under its hood.

3) Benefactor Stirling GT

The next vehicle on the list of GTA Online HSW cars is the Benefactor Stirling GT. It falls under the Sports and Sports Classic category in the game and is quite a beauty.

While it can no longer be purchased through the stores, you can obtain it during a GTA Online weekly update when Rockstar Games brings it up during the rotation. It used to cost $975,000, and the HSW upgrade could be installed for an additional $900,000.

Once applied, this would boost its top speed from 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h) to 156.80 mph (252.34 km/h). The Benefactor Stirling GT is based on the real-life Mercedes-Benz 300SL and is inspired by the 300 SLR, Alfa Romeo Disco Volante, and 8C Competizione.

2) Maibatsu MonstroCiti

While some players might not like to see the Maibatsu MonstroCiti on the list of the best GTA Online HSW cars for beginners, we personally think it's a great vehicle because it can equip both the HSW upgrade as well as the Imani Tech.

On top of that, the car only costs $1,485,000, which is quite cheap for this Armored Off-road vehicle in the game. While the Imani Tech upgrade does not offer extra Armor Plating, you can still use the Missile Lock-On Jammer.

The HSW upgrade, which costs an additional $1,109,000, will boost the base top speed of the car from 109.75 mph (176.63 km/h) to 135.75 mph (218.47 km/h). This makes it one of the fastest off-road vehicles in GTA Online. The Maibatsu MonstroCiti is based on the real-life 1997-99 Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution (V55W).

1) Principe Deveste Eight

The Principe Deveste Eight is certainly one of the best GTA Online HSW cars that you can purchase in the game. It is an ideal candidate for both beginners as well as experienced players. However, the car is not cheap and costs $1,795,000. This could be a little too much for beginners.

However, this Super Car offers great performance in both top speed as well as handling and acceleration. Its base top speed of 131.75 mph (212.03 km/h) can be boosted to 151.75 mph (244.22 km/h) by spending around $1,110,000 on the HSW Performance upgrade.

The Principe Deveste Eight is based on the real-life Devel Sixteen and Mazda Furai, giving it incredible looks and design.

Check out our other GTA Online articles:

Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid missions || Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid DLC release date || Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor || Things confirmed to appear in the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid || Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid trailer details || Rare vehicle liveries ||

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Which platform do you play GTA Online on? PC Console 0 votes