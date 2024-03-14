Everything to know about Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio in GTA Online

The Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio is one of the featured Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles in GTA Online this week, which players can save and store as a personal vehicle, leading to the vehicle trending online. Despite not being a brand-new vehicle, the Comet S2 Cabrio is still quite popular among car enthusiasts since its 2021 debut in Los Santos.

However, one might wonder if getting it in 2024 is worthwhile. This article will share everything about the Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio that GTA Online players should know.

Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio in GTA Online: A breakdown of its appearance

After the new GTA Online weekly update, the Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio can be claimed after stealing it in The McTony Robbery missions within the next seven days. The two-seater sports car is primarily inspired by the real-life Porsche 911 Cabriolet (992). The Comet S2 Cabrio resembles the standard Comet S2, which has the following visual characteristics:

Front body:

Carbon-fiber insert on the bottom splitter/lip.

Black surrounding above the splitter.

A trapezium-shaped intake on the center.

Two outer intakes with two horizontal elements.

A central number plate.

Two circular headlamps.

Small indicators on the outer edges.

Slightly impressed area on the boot lid.

A wide intake near the windscreen.

A manufacturer emblem.

Side body:

Side skirts.

Painted door handles.

Black trim around the windows.

Black separations for the rear-quarter windows.

Small mirror wings.

Rear body:

Black-vented engine compartment.

Active aero rear wing.

Lip spoiler.

A set of tail lamps with red strip.

Silver lettering of the manufacturer’s name.

A vented area with black surrounding, outer red units, horizontal elements, and a central number plate.

Dual exhaust tubes.

What makes the Cabrio version different is its soft, retractable roof instead of a solid one.

How does the Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio perform in 2024?

Unlike the latest GTA Online podium vehicle, the Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio is powered by a flat-six engine. As per the testing done by famous creator Broughy1322, the vehicle is capable of going up to a top speed of 129.00 mph (207.60 km/h) and completing one lap in 1:04.765.

Here is the current ranking of the top 10 sports cars in the game based on their top speeds, excluding HSW variants:

Annis ZR380 (Arena) – 140.5 mph

– 140.5 mph Ocelot Pariah – 136 mph

– 136 mph Grotti Itali RSX – 135.3 mph

– 135.3 mph Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT – 132 mph

– 132 mph Lampadati Corsita – 131.3 mph

– 131.3 mph Invetero Coquette D10 – 130 mph

– 130 mph Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio – 129 mph

– 129 mph Obey 10F Widebody – 128 mph

– 128 mph Grotti Itali GTO – 127.75 mph

– 127.75 mph Ubermacht Sentinel Classic Widebody – 127.25 mph

These stats make this car one of the fastest cars in GTA Online in the Sports class, and players should get it this week by completing The McTony Robbery.

