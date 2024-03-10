5 best cars in GTA Online for off-road terrains (post-Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update)

The best cars in GTA Online are often described by their performance and their overall usefulness. The game has no shortage of off-road terrain; hence, Rockstar Games has added several cars that can easily traverse these uneven paths filled with rocks, gravel, and steep slopes. But picking out a good off-road vehicle in the game can be a little confusing.

This is especially true after the recent Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update, which added some new vehicles to the game. Things are even more confusing for newbies who have limited funds and don't know which car to pick.

This article will list the best cars in GTA Online that are great when it comes to traveling across off-road paths.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

From Vapid Trophy Truck to Vapid Caracara 4x4, here are the best cars in GTA Online for off-road travel

1) Vapid Trophy Truck

Price: $550,000

Drive Train: AWD

AWD Gears: 5

The Vapid Trophy Truck is one of the best cars in GTA Online if you wish to traverse off-road in the game. Not only is the vehicle quite sturdy, but it also has good ground clearance that allows it to move over big rocks and gravel.

Its design is based on the real-life Ford Raptor Baja trophy truck and Ford F-150 Baja trophy truck. On top of being able to clear uneven terrain with ease, the Vapid Trophy Truck can also travel at a top speed of 107.00 mph (172.20 km/h). It has an amazing grip and equally good handling that makes it a perfect off-road vehicle.

2) Canis Terminus

Price: $1,877,500

Drive Train: AWD

AWD Gears: 6

Canis Terminus is not only one of the best cars in GTA Online but is a recent addition to the game with the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. It is also one of the best-looking cars in the game that can travel off-road quite easily.

It's a fourth-generation Jeep Wrangler Rubicon (JL)-inspired car in the game with extremely good grip and amazingly maintains its speed even when traversing rough terrain. Another reason why Canis Terminus is one of the best cars in GTA Online is because it is compatible with the Imani Tech upgrades. So, players can not only go off-road but also stay safe while doing so.

3) Declasse Daraugur

Price: $1,870,000

Drive Train: AWD

AWD Gears: 6

The Declasse Daraugur is another car in GTA Online to try if you wish to leave the paved rods and head down the mountain. Even its Chevrolet off-road Concept-inspired design screams its capability to move over gravel, slippery slopes, and big boulders. It might not be the Podium Vehicle this week, but players can wait for it to appear in one of the weekly update rotations.

Apart from its excellent handling and amazing grip that keeps it on the ground even when climbing slopes, the Declasse Draugur has a top speed of 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h), which is quite good for a car in this category.

It has good customization options as well that allow you to tune it according to your liking. This is one reason why it is still one of the best cars in GTA Online for traveling off-road, even after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

4) Declasse Yosemite Rancher

Price: $485,000 (base variant) + $700,000 (conversion price)

Drive Train: AWD

AWD Gears: 4

Another vehicle on the list of the best cars in GTA Online that can tackle off-roads is the Declasse Yosemite Rancher. It is a beautiful vehicle that will appear in GTA 6 as well, much to the fans' happiness. The Rancher is a proper off-road vehicle that you can take out on uneven patches of road, slippery slopes, or gravel-filled paths.

Its design is based on the real-life Chevrolet C10, and the vehicle performs equally well as its counterpart. Apart from its excellent handling on uneven terrain and its grip on muddy roads, Yosemite Rancher also has a top speed of 105.50 mph (169.79 km/h), which is certainly not bad. Anyone looking for a reliable car that will take them across off-road terrain with ease can go for this vehicle.

5) Vapid Caracara 4x4

Price: $875,000

Drive Train: AWD

AWD Gears: 6

While Rockstar Games is giving away the Obey 8F Drafter for free, players would have loved to obtain one of the best cars in GTA Online that can easily travel off-road in the game - the Vapid Caracara 4x4. Not only is it sturdy enough to survive falls and rolls, but it also has great handling.

Based on the real-life Ford F-150, the Vapid Caracara 4x4 can tackle all sorts of terrain thanks to its 4x4 wheel drive. On top of that, it's able to maintain its top speed of 103.25 mph (166.16 km/h) quite easily during rough travel, which is another reason why it is one of the best cars in GTA Online even after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

While the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update was quite good, the community is much more excited about Rockstar Games' GTA 6 as the studio has officially added the game to their list.

