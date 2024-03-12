5 fastest cars in GTA Online after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update (2024)

The fastest cars in GTA Online come in various shapes and categories. While most players think only Sports and Supercars in the game can achieve higher top speed, the reality is quite different. After the recent Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update, there are a couple of new vehicles in the game, so naturally, everyone is wondering if this has affected the list of the fastest cars in GTA Online in some way.

Hence, this article will list and rank the five fastest cars in GTA Online at the moment and see if things have changed after the recent update.

Note: The article does not constitute the HSW speed of the cars to make it relevant for players on all the platforms. Also, the speeds are based on Broughy1322's tests.

The top 5 fastest cars in GTA Online after the recent Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update

5) Ocelot Pariah

The Ocelot Pariah is one of the fastest cars in GTA Online that falls in the sports car category in the game, and has a top speed of 136.00 mph (218.87 km/h). This is quite quick considering the car does not have any gimmicks like the HSW performance upgrade or rocket boosts that can give it quick starts.

The car is based on the real-life Aston Martin V12 Zagato and is also inspired by the Ferrari 812 Superfast. This gives it a sleek and beautiful look. However, you will need to spend $1,420,000 to obtain this fast car in the game.

4) Declasse Scramjet

The Declasse Scramjet is not just one of the fastest cars in GTA Online but also a weaponized Supercar that comes in handy in various situations. This means you can use it in Cluckin Bell Farm Raid missions and for normal cruising around the map.

The car can reach a top speed of 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h) after fully upgrading and also has a rocket booster that allows you to get quick accelerations. Various vehicles have inspired the design of the Scramjet, including the 1960s Anime series Speed Racer, Mach 5, and Alfa Romeo 33/2 Coupé Speciale.

Note that you will need to spend a whopping $4 million to buy this car.

3) BF Weevil Custom

The next vehicle on the list of the fastest cars in GTA Online after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update is the BF Weevil Custom. Even though it is a muscle car in the game, it has a top speed of 137.50 mph (221.28 km/h), which it reaches without any gimmicks.

This is very fast for a vehicle in this category. The recently added Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor is also based on a muscle car, but it cannot match Weevil Custom's top speed or agility.

To obtain this VW Beetle Rat Rod-inspired car in the game, you will first need to purchase the base variant for $870,000 and then upgrade it for an additional $980,000.

2) Annis ZR380 (Arena)

The Annis ZR380 (Arena) is a great-looking vehicle in the game and also one of the fastest cars in GTA Online. Apart from its stunning top speed of 140.50 mph (226.11 km/h), it is also an armored weaponized vehicle which is a bonus for players.

Rockstar Games took inspiration from the real-life Nissan 350Z, Nissan 370Z, and Porsche 935 to design the Annis ZR380 (Arena), which gives it a sleek look. It also fools others into believing that the vehicle is not fast since it doesn't have extravagant looks.

Note that you will need to spend $2,138,640 if you wish to purchase this car in GTA Online, as the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update has not affected its cost.

1) Grotti Vigilante

Grotti Vigilante is not only one of the most unique-looking vehicles in the game but also sits at the top of the fastest cars in GTA Online that do not use the HSW performance upgrades. With its top speed of 147.00 mph (236.57 km/h), this weaponized Supercar can beat almost every vehicle in the game.

Based on the Batmobile from the Batman movies, the Grotti Vigilante costs a lot of bucks as well. You will need to spend $3,750,000 to get your hands on this amazing car in the game.

Many players wish Rockstar Games had given this car instead of the Obey 8F Drafter for free after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. Also, note that the Grotti Vigilante has a rocket boost that can be used for quick accelerations.

While the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update was quite decent, fans are much more excited about the upcoming GTA 6 trailer 2, which might drop anytime in the near future.

