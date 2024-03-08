Everything new in GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update (PS4/Xbox One)

The GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update has finally arrived for the online multiplayer mode, and players are running around completing missions for Vincent. While the missions are fun and relatively straightforward, players are also curious about all the new things that the new update added to the game. This is interesting because Rockstar Games teased several things in the trailer.

Recently, the developer has stopped adding everything new to all the platforms. Consoles like PS4 and Xbox One now don't support several core features. Naturally, players on this platform wonder about everything new featured with the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

This article will go through all these items and missions that you can access in the game now.

New things you can access in the game after the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update

Apart from the regular discounts and vehicle rotations for the GTA Online weekly update, the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update has also brought some new things to the game. First and foremost, players can now purchase the highly-anticipated Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor. It is a police car that Rockstar has been teasing throughout the trailer.

Next up the line is the newly added Canis Terminus. It's a 4x4 SUV released as part of the Chop Shop DLC drip feed. The car looks fabulous since it is based on the real-life fourth-generation Jeep Wrangler (JL) and takes heavy inspiration from its 2024 Rubicon model.

One can also purchase the Vapid Benson with the Cluckin Bell Farm livery in the game. It is another new vehicle that was added to the game with this update. It's a decent utility vehicle that looks sturdy and performs decently well for its class and size.

Another new thing added as part of the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist update is the set of new missions that players can complete. There are a total of six missions with one intro, four setup tasks, and the final mission. They are quite straightforward, and completing everything will earn you $500,000.

Since the final mission has two approaches, players can replay the task to get the different variants. This, in a way, makes the total mission count reach seven. Both approaches are fun, and the difference depends on how you complete the last setup mission.

The GTA Online update also added a new weekly challenge that will get you $100,000 and the Cluckin Bell Forwards Cap once you complete the final mission (Scene of the Crime) of the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid. This is a nice little reward for spending a couple of hours completing all the tasks.

Hopefully, Rockstar Games will have a few more such updates, like the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid, before they roll out GTA 6.

