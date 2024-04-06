5 GTA 5 mods that turn the game into GTA San Andreas

There are a plethora of GTA 5 mods that can turn the game into something entirely different. While most players only look for ones that enhance the graphics and textures of the game or add some new features, others like to experience the nostalgia of older titles like GTA San Andreas through these mods.

There are several of them that will allow you to experience this in GTA 5. However, going through the various available mods and picking out the best ones can be a hassle. On top of that, players inexperienced with mods often end up downloading bad ones that either don't work or are riddled with bugs and glitches.

So, to say from from all these issues, this article will list five of the best GTA 5 mods that you can install to feel like playing GTA San Andreas.

5 GTA 5 mods that allow you to experience the nostalgia from GTA San Andreas

1) Original Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Loading Theme

This mod swaps the loading screen (Image via gta5-mods/Zenithar)

Loading screens add a lot of fun to the games and GTA San Andreas had some of the best, to say the least. While GTA 5's loading screens are quite alright, if you want to feel the nostalgia of the older title but don't want to completely change the game, then this is the best GTA 5 mods for you.

It simply swaps the loading screens and adds a high-quality San Andreas-themed one in Grand Theft Auto 5. Since it is not just a copy-paste of a YouTube video, the textures are great and look quite good when launching the game.

2) San Andreas HUD

San Andreas HUD is another one of the amazing GTA 5 mods that allows you to use the same HUD from GTA San Andreas in the current game. The 3-D universe all had a similar HUD that displayed health, armor, weapons, and ammo.

Adding this mod to GTA 5 will allow you to experience this in the game without any other drastic change to the gameplay.

On top of the HUD, this amazing GTA 5 mod also changes the crosshair to that of GTA San Andreas and brings back the car name display style from the older game as well. This is quite nostalgic and makes you feel like you're back in San Andreas.

3) Grove Street Families from GTA: SA

The Grove Street Family is one of the major gangs running San Andreas and CJ is a part of it. This mod allows you to bring back the iconic characters from GTA San Andreas to GTA 5 which instantly makes it one of the best GTA 5 mods that you can install on your PC.

Apart from the character models, it also adds most of their voice lines making them feel more real and their integration seamless. It is also amazing to see all the iconic characters from the gang roaming around the new Grove Street and being able to interact with them.

4) GTA San Andreas Mission Finish sound

The soundtracks from GTA San Andreas were very iconic and one of the best GTA 5 mods called GTA San Andreas Mission Finish Sound brings back one of them. The sweet tune that plays after you complete a task/mission in San Andreas is ingrained in every player's mind and hearing it once again is quite nostalgic.

It also fits quite well in GTA 5 and hence is the reason why it is so popular among the community. It might not be some extravagant mod that adds a new character or changes the lighting, but adding small things such as the mission finish sound is more than enough to satisfy San Andreas fans.

5) CJ, Tommy Vercetti, and Claude Head Replacements

This might be one of the best GTA 5 mods that replaces the heads of the three protagonists with the ones from the 3-D universe.

Adding this mod to your game will swap the heads of the main characters as follows:

Franklin becomes CJ

Trevor becomes Claude

Michael becomes Tommy Vercetti

While all the head models and textures are in 3-D, they still look quite good and are well-made. So, while it might look odd for some time, you will eventually get used to the faces. It will also allow you to finish the game as CJ and experience the thrill of roaming around as Carl once again.

You can also check out the various discounts and offers that the current GTA Online weekly update is offering.

