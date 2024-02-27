5 best GTA 5 mods for low-end PCs (February 2024)

Although GTA 5 is a decade old, Rockstar Games has been constantly upgrading and enhancing it to ensure optimum visuals and performance across all platforms. However, this also means players with a low-end PC might struggle to run the game. Even when it does, they might encounter lag or downgraded graphics.

Fortunately, there are some amazing mods that allow you to experience GTA 5 in a new light, even if your PC has low specs. Some of these scripts and files lower the resolution to boost the graphics, while others enhance the textures without affecting the FPS.

This article will list five such mods that will help players on a low-end machine to enjoy Grand Theft Auto 5.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

5 good mods that will allow you to play GTA 5 on a low-end PC

1) HD Low End

HD Low End is a great mod/script by emirh08 that allows you to play Grand Theft Auto 5 on a low-end PC without sacrificing its beautiful graphics and textures. It almost overhauls the game's files to allow you to cruise through Los Santos and witness the shadows and other details.

Further, the author of this Grand Theft Auto 5 mod claims it also boosts the FPS. This makes it one of the best mods for the game, especially if you're on a low-end PC. Playing Grand Theft Auto 5 with all its details is the best way to experience and appreciate Rockstar Games' most successful title.

Link to download

2) GTA V Re-Sized [Not Just Another FPS improvement Mod]

The GTA V Re-Sized mod is yet another addition that allows you to enjoy the game on a low-end PC. Unlike some other mods, it does not blur or butcher the images. Instead, it rescales them to reduce the overall size so that the PC doesn't feel strained when rendering them on-screen.

This is quite amazing, as low-end systems often struggle with this issue due to fewer cores and computing power. Rescaling the images also affects the FPS, and several users claimed to have seen an increase in framerate after installing this mod.

Link to download

3) Extreme Low End PC Settings (512Mb VRAM)

A screenshot of the game using mod (Image via AdamRyansah/gta5-mods.com)

If you have an extremely low-end PC that is highly outdated but you still want to experience Grand Theft Auto 5, try installing the Extreme Low End PC Settings mod. As the name suggests, it swaps all the settings to the lowest possible and reduces the graphics.

This mod is only for those who can overlook the game's graphics and textures because the script will butcher most of it. Players with outdated systems can try the mod and see if the game runs well.

Link to download

4) QuantV 2.1.4

An example of the graphical enhancement after using the mod (Image via Quant/GTAinside.com)

QuantV 2.1.4 is another mod for low-end PCs that focuses on offering good graphics without sacrificing performance, even on systems with low specs. While some overpowered mods for GTA 5 completely transform the game, this one will help you enjoy its decent visuals and performance.

This mod overhauls the game's graphics and adds a time cycle to keep track of graphical changes. This allows it to stabilize everything and keep offering performance without the game lagging and throwing glitches. Anyone looking for decent performance alongside good graphics should install this mod.

Link to download

5) FPS Booster For Low End PCs

A screenshot of the mod from the author (Image via GT610m/gta5-mods.com)

Getting good FPS is crucial when playing any video game. This becomes even more important in Grand Theft Auto 5, which has a huge map with tons of details and assets. Well, the FPS Booster For Low-End PCs is a great mod that will allow you to get a couple more frames on your system.

According to the author, he got a boost of 10-15 FPS with this script, and several other users have attested to its impact. So, if you're facing lag or choppy frames when playing, try out this mod for a more streamlined performance.

Link to download

