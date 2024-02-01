Top 10 overpowered mods for GTA 5 in 2024

Mods have always been a part of GTA 5, allowing the game to flourish and letting players have more fun. While there are several fun scripts online, there's no shortage of overpowered mods that turn the game upside down. Players can do various things after installing these files, ranging from having crazy NPCs to overperforming weapons.

Since there are many such mods, installing the best of the lot can get confusing. This is also important because not every file is safe for installation, and every mod is equally fun.

So, this article lists 10 mods that can turn your character into an overpowered god in Grand Theft Auto 5 or create too much chaos that lets you have boundless fun.

10 overpowered mods for GTA 5 that offer boundless fun and control over the game

10) Insane Overpowered Weapons mod

If you ever felt that the weapons in GTA5 felt slow or weak, you need to install the Insane Overpowered Weapons mod by fortinwithwill. It increases the damage and fire rate of these weapons and adds new features like enemies flying off when hit by a bat or assault shotgun, sending vehicles spinning and flying into the sky.

Download link

9) Ultimate Chaos

Ultimate Chaos is a relatively new mod by TheGamer233, allowing you to go on a non-stop rampage around the map of GTA 5. Not only do pedestrians go crazy, but a war breaks out across the city. NPCs will carry weapons and start fighting each other, causing a lot of chaos and fun.

Download link

8) Gang and Turf Mod

GTA San Andreas has several amazing features that make it one of the best titles in the series. The gang war was one of them, and the Gang and Turf Mod lets players experience the thrill of taking over rival territories and recruiting new members in GTA 5. So, anyone looking to simulate this experience should install this mod.

Link to download

7) Cheriki (Battlefield Mode)

The Cheriki mod by SMII simulates a Battlefield 2-like environment in GTA 5, where you can get into free roam and enjoy killing others. However, you will be in a team and can choose an NPC as your character. The goal is quite simple: go out in the world and have fun killing enemies. Your teammates, controlled by the computer, will also perform similar tasks.

Download link

6) Super Sonic (Higher Aircraft Speed/Altitude w/ Effects)

Aircraft, especially jets, in GTA 5 have always felt slow and sluggish despite their higher speed than other in-game vehicles. So, if you want to change this and see your jet plane zoom over the map, the Super Sonic mod by Kryo4lex and TheSigui is ideal for you. It also adds the sonic boom effects to make things more realistic.

Download link

5) Warzone + Air Support

This is another mod for players who would like to simulate a war zone within GTA 5. Not only can you have allies and enemies, but you can also call for air support to help you out during tricky situations. The mod gives you a lot of control over the NPCs and other elements of the war, making things a whole lot of fun.

Link to download

4) Simple Zombies

Zombie movie and series fans will be happy to install the Simple Zombies mod for GTA 5 on their PC. Not only does it turn Los Santos and its surrounding areas into a virus-infested apocalyptic place but also gives the player stats like hunger and thirst to make things feel more realistic and RPG-like. Along with this, the zombies are also really good and react to a sound that forces you to utilize stealth or face a horde.

Link to download

3) Enhanced Native Trainer

Trainers give you a lot of freedom to customize your characters and vehicles, which is generally not possible in the game. Enhanced Native Trainer is a great mod that offers similar features along with several others that make it worth installing. You can change anything from character skins to the look of the cars without going through too much hassle.

Link to download

2) Map Editor

There aren't many things to do once you complete GTA 5's main story. So, anyone who finds themselves in such a situation can install the Map Editor script to tinker around. Not only can players modify certain aspects of the map, but also spawn various items wherever they want. This gives them a lot of freedom to create different scenarios in the game.

Link to download

1) Psychokinetic

While GTA 5 protagonists are already quite powerful, the Psychokinetic mod turns them into gods by giving them superpowers like Harden Body and Telekinesis. This makes the game much more fun, as you can float around the map and take out hordes of NPCs without issues. Several other abilities are at your disposal.

Download link

