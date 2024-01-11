5 best GTA 5 vehicle mods to make the cop roleplay much better

GTA 5 has a variety of vehicles, and since Rockstar Games made a couple of police vehicles purchasable in its online multiplayer mode, things have gotten even more interesting. However, since there are only a few of these vehicles, players are naturally looking at alternate options like third-party mods that allow them to immerse themselves in role-playing.

Fortunately, the Grand Theft Auto mod community is diverse and has tons of mods to turn the game into the perfect world for playing as a cop. On top of that, they also offer several vehicle customizations that will turn your regular vehicle into a police car.

This article lists five vehicle mods perfect for role-playing as a cop in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 best police car mods for GTA 5 cop role-playing

1) Lamborghini Reventon

Anyone who has played NFS Hot Pursuit knows how cool the Lamborghini Reventon police cars look in the game. Well, if you want to see this car in GTA 5, then all you need to do is install this Add-On/Replace mod file. It is one of the best mods that one can install in the game.

It not only adds this car to the game but also offers a high-quality vehicle model and a template for custom skin. Its exterior is beautiful, and the interior has been made to fit the rich police car profile quite well.

Link to download the mod

2) 2018 Dodge Charger

Another video game that has high-quality vehicles is Forza. Fans of the Dodge Charger might want to install this mod if they wish to drive this car around Los Santos and the surrounding areas. While the model does not have police written anywhere on it, it has LEDs.

It comes with a basic set of lights around the front grill and the windshield. So, anyone looking to play as an undercover cop searching for fugitives can install the required files and do their duty as a police officer.

Link to download the mod

3) Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R 2017

High-speed chases require cars with amazing top speed and handling. Well, the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R 2017 from Forza Horizon 3 meets all the parameters for being a cool cop car that can take on unruly racers on the highway.

The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R 2017 has great looks and is packed with high-quality interior, engine, and lights. Along with a light bar on the top of the vehicle, it also has lights at the bottom-front part of the car. So, anyone looking for a cool ride capable of chasing criminals should install this mod.

Link to download the mod

4) Bugatti Chiron

It'd be unfair not to add the Bugatti Chiron to the list of cool cop car mods for GTA 5. As expected of its name, the car is speedy and has no problem with acceleration. So, expect it to outperform most other vehicles in the game on straight stretches.

All players need to do is install the required files, and they have a brand new Bugatti Chiron cop vehicle at their disposal in GTA 5. It has the word Police written on the sides and comes in a black-and-white paint job. There is a light bar at the top and LEDs at the front end of the vehicle.

Link to download the mod

5) 2016 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor

Anyone looking to ride a 2016 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor across Los Santos to catch criminals and role-play as a cop can use this mod to satisfy their imagination. It is a simple process of installing the required files and loading GTA 5 on their PC.

Doing so will add this vehicle to the game. The 2016 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor comes with a natural black-and-white paint job with Police written on the sides. The LED top bar and the glowing lights at the front give it an intimidating look, perfect for a cop vehicle.

Link to download the mod

Apart from the mods, players can also look at some of the vehicles that are on discount during the ongoing GTA Online weekly update and pick a good option for their journey.

