7 essential GTA Vice City mods to try in 2024

Players are flocking back to GTA Vice City ever since Rockstar Games confirmed that the next title in the series, Grand Theft Auto 6, will return to the infamous location. While the game was amazing for its time, it severely lacks in several departments and feels outdated by today's standards. This is one of the reasons why players should try some fantastic mods that will allow them to experience the title in a new way.

This article lists seven mods for Grand Theft Auto Vice City that you can try out if you're considering playing the 2002 title in 2024.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

7 GTA Vice City mods that improve the game a lot

1) MixSets

MixSets is a complete package that offers tons of features and improvements that are essential when playing GTA Vice City in 2024. Among several amazing things that it offers, here are some of the best ones that everyone should enable when playing the game:

Configure FPS

Cars don't blow up when overturned.

Use Pay N' Spray on any vehicle.

Better shooting effects on the Rhino tank.

Better lighting

In total, the MixSet mod offers around 74 different settings that allow players to configure the game according to their liking. They can choose to turn any of them on or off whenever they want.

2) GTA Vice City (Stories Style Swimming)

Tommy Vercetti is one of the best protagonists in the Grand Theft Auto series, but he has a major flaw - he can't swim. This is both hilarious and frustrating because players have crashed and fallen into the water numerous times, only to drown and die immediately.

Well, the GTA Vice City Stories Style Swimming mod will allow you to overcome this issue. It adds the swimming animation and code from Vice City Stories and allows Tommy to swim in the game. This is an essential mod that we recommend everyone to install.

3) VRTP (Vice City Retexture Project)

There is a big reason why many fans wish to see several iconic Vice City locations in GTA 6. Since the original title rolled out in 2002, it did not have the graphics or textures to match the realism and quality that games have today. However, the VRTP mod aims to retexturize the whole of Vice City to make it look better than it ever did.

The mod has been successful in doing so, and the final results are stunning. The cars, buildings, and sky look fantastic with the reworked texture that gives the game a whole new look. So, players who feel like the game looks outdated should install the VRTP mod to have a better experience.

4) Ultimate Vice City

There are several amazing vehicles in Vice City that should be in GTA 6. However, the game's overall roster is comparatively small, and that becomes quite evident when playing it in 2024. Since the newer titles, especially GTA Online, have tons of cars and motorcycles, we recommend players install the Ultimate Vice City mod.

Not only does the mod add 40 new cars to the game, but it also makes further improvements to the world by adding the Twin Towers, a new bridge, and several billboards. This is a huge addition that will make the title feel more lively and offer more choices to players.

5) Vice City Final Justice Beta

The team behind the Vice City Final Justice Beta went all out to transform GTA Vice City into its best version. Not only does it remove all the unnecessary stuff, but it also adds a lot of well-deserved improvements, like vehicle handling and textures.

Players will also find several new weapons and a fresh HUD to give the game a new look and feel. On top of that, the mod also makes the cop cars in the title fast, making the whole chase even more entertaining and thrilling. The police cars also have more realistic sirens and sounds to make everything feel authentic.

6) First Person View

A screenshot of the first-person mod in use (Image via Razor Vermillion/GenuisZ/gtainside.com)

While GTA 5 has several useless features that fans don't want to see in GTA 6, it did bring the first-person perspective mode, allowing players to get a completely new experience with the Grand Theft Auto titles.

However, if you wish to experience this feature in Vice City, the First Person View mod by GenuisZ will allow you to do so. Installing the mod will enable this POV in the game and add some decent hand animations during driving and firing weapons.

7) Climbing [reVC]

Apart from swimming, fans also missed the ability to climb over obstacles in GTA Vice City. This made a lot of iconic moments in the game unreasonably frustrating and several missions too difficult.

The Climbing mod by CowBoy69 will ensure that you don't face this problem anymore. It copies the climbing style from San Andreas but the animations have been tweaked to make it look natural in Vice City. On top of that, several other changes make it feel good and allow you to have a lot of fun in the game.

