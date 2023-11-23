5 fan-made GTA 6 mods for GTA 5 in 2023

While the release of GTA 6 is still distant, fans are installing graphics enhancement mods to turn Grand Theft Auto 5 into what most people assume the upcoming title will look like. Since everyone is wishing for the next game in the series to break all barriers, these mods help the community get a glimpse of what might eventually be the reality of the upcoming title.

Some particular mods completely transform GTA 5 into a next-gen game with enhanced graphics and improved textures, while others add certain characters or vehicles that are rumored to be part of Grand Theft Auto 6.

This article will brief the players about five such mods.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 GTA 5 mods that one can install to simulate GTA 6 before official release

1) Lucia (GTA VI) [Add-On Ped]

Lucia is one of the rumored protagonists of Grand Theft Auto 6, and players are looking forward to playing as the first female main character in the upcoming title. One can get this experience by installing the Lucia (GTA VI) [Add-On Ped] mod in Grand Theft Auto 5.

This mod by SERGIO VAN DYK will enable the players to control the Lucia character model in the game and perform all sorts of actions and missions. This is among the best ways to get a feel of the upcoming title before it is officially released by Rockstar.

2) Grand Theft Auto 6 intro

The intro is a very crucial part of any title as it sets the mood for gaming sessions from the very beginning. GTA 5 players can install the Grand Theft Auto 6 intro by Absolute Spy to get a new cutscene and a conceptual intro video each time they launch the game.

This fun little mod is a great way to get in the mood for the upcoming title even before its release. The intro also comes with the Grand Theft Auto 6 logo to make it look as real as possible.

3) Jason (GTA 6) [Skin Control]

A screenshot of Jason's character in Grand Theft Auto 5 using the mod (Image via GTAinside.com)

Jason is the second character who is rumored to be one of the Grand Theft Auto 6 protagonist duo that players can control in the upcoming title. So, installing the Jason skin mod will allow Grand Theft Auto 5 players to play around with this character in the game.

It is a great experience to take hold of the rumored protagonist from the upcoming title and complete missions in the current game. The character model is quite detailed, allowing users to get a feel of what Grand Theft Auto 6 has in store for the community.

4) 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto [Add-On | VehfuncsV]

A screenshot of the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto mod (Image via gta5-mods.com)

Rockstar adds a lot of old and new vehicles to the game with the GTA Online weekly update. However, it is rumored that the upcoming title in the series will feature several new models that have never been seen in the current game.

Gamers can install the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto mod by navzahed. It is a great way to experience the thrill of driving a new supercar in the game, which might possibly feature in the next title. The details on the vehicle are excellent, giving it a realistic look.

5) NaturalVision Evolved

Among the best ways to experience the upcoming title while playing Grand Theft Auto 5 is by installing the NaturalVision Evolved mod on your PC. This script not only enhances the graphics and textures of the game but also fixes the lighting and shading, making things look realistic.

The enhanced and improved character and flora models turn Grand Theft Auto 5 into a completely different game, which provides players with a glimpse of what things might look like in the next Rockstar Games title.

Since Grand Theft Auto 6 is rumored to have ground-breaking graphics that are even superior to Red Dead Redemption 2, players have a lot of expectations from the game.

These mods will allow the players to enjoy the current game for quite a while before the eventual release of GTA 6's trailer in December.

