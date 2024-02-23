5 of the worst GTA 5 mods that players should avoid at all cost

Mods are one of the reasons why GTA 5 is still going strong after so many years. The community has been churning out some amazing content for the game that not only allows you to transform it but also enhances the gaming experience. Unfortunately, some really bad mods are not only unoptimized but are simply clickbait that add no real content to the game.

These are the files that players need to be beware of. They promise big things but deliver none. Some of them might even cause issues in the game and on your PC, making them dangerous. So, this article lists five such mods for Grand Theft Auto 5 that players should avoid at all costs.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 mods for GTA 5 that are not worth it

1) Parkour Script [LUA]

Fans have been requesting good parkour and more advanced movement in GTA 5, and the Parkour Script [LUA] promised players this feature. However, it turned out to be an utter disappointment and was nothing but a cheat super jump.

On top of that, the jump physics, as well as the ragdoll animation, is poorly executed and does not feel natural at all. Fans were hopeful that the mod developer, ZModW, might turn things around, but that did not happen, and it is still the same. So, save yourself some time and disappointment by avoiding this script.

2) The Purge

The Purge mod by Ntsbn is based on the iconic movie series with the same name and tries to offer players a similar experience. However, it cannot deliver the impactful, tense, and gruesome environment of the movies. So, all it becomes is a fighting simulator where NPCs home in on you and spawn right in front of your face to kill you.

While the ambiance and some of the background music are quite nice, the mod feels empty. Since the original movies are all about killing and being the most deranged you can be. As many fans have said, there are no burning cars or destroyed homes that would signify that a Purge was happening.

3) Jumpscare on Launch Prank (Golden Freddy)

Jumpscare on Launch Prank is another mod that promises many things but delivers none. What most players expected from the script was some well-made and thought-out Five Night at Freddy's-inspired jumpscares and horror moments. But all they got was some cheap images.

The mod does not have the quality or complexity for players to download and enjoy it. There are tons of other mods that are much more enjoyable and add some unique content to GTA 5. In comparison, Jumpscare on Launch Prank is just a cheap gimmick disguised as a mod.

4) Sticky/Underwater Cars

While the online multiplayer mode of GTA 5 has several vehicles, including cars that can turn into submarines and allow you to explore the underwater beauty of the game, the single-player mode lacks them. Well, the Sticky/Underwater Cars mod promised players the opportunity to go on nautical adventures but failed to deliver.

This mod makes the cars stick to the sea bed instead of floating, which allows you to drive underwater. However, the majority of players have been unable to do so, and their cars explode when they move while being in contact with water.

5) Bad Pedestrian Mod

The Bad Pedestrians Mod is an ambitious project that was moving in the right direction. The author, PlasticTangerine, wanted to use this mod to turn the NPCs in the game into criminals like the protagonists. After installation, the peds will start carjacking, shooting others, and performing other illegal activities.

While this sounds cool, several bugs will stop you from having fun. On top of that, the funny part is that the cops participate in these acts as well. This is something that should not happen but hasn't been fixed as of this writing. So, we recommend keeping your distance from the mod for now.

