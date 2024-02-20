5 top notch GTA 5 mods for best RP experience (2024)

GTA 5 is now a decade old, but its popularity hasn't seen much of a dip. In fact, the game is still selling well and has sold over 195 million units as of this writing. Its multiplayer mode, Grand Theft Auto Online, receives fresh content like new cars, missions, businesses, and more regularly. However, mods created by the title's community have also helped to keep the story mode fresh and exciting.

Installing Roleplaying (or RP) mods can add a whole new dynamic to the game. These add interesting new elements to Rockstar Games' 2013 title, rendering it more immersive. For those interested, here are five top notch Grand Theft Auto 5 mods for the best RP experience in 2024.

LS Life and four other top notch GTA 5 mods for the best RP experience (2024)

1) Trucking Missions

Guadmaz's Trucking Missions mod lets players purchase and establish their own trucking business in Grand Theft Auto 5. Its missions involve delivering cargo, but each contract differs slightly. Some feature simple deliveries, others have a time limit, and some involve some risk.

New contracts, custom missions, and more trucks for the business can be purchased from its property, which is located in Sandy Shores. All things considered, this is a simple yet enjoyable RP mod to try before GTA 6 releases.

Download Link

2) The Mob

Grand Theft Auto games already feature criminal organizations and activities, but Dealien's The Mob mod provides a unique experience of working in a mafia-styled criminal establishment. Once this roleplaying mod is installed, players can visit the mob's hideout to join in, after which they will be offered contracts.

However, these missions involve an interesting stipulation. If players fail a contract, they will lose half the reward and can get kicked out upon failing too many of them. That said, the mob organization can be rejoined afterward, albeit following a waiting period.

Download Link

3) LS Life

LS Life is an incredibly detailed mod created by mcal9909 that lets players roleplay as drug dealer. It features many exciting gameplay elements, like hiring workers battling rival gangs and the cops. It also adds stash houses wherein players can store drugs, money, ammunition, guns, and more.

Rockstar Games added Stash Houses officially in GTA Online in 2023, but players can only rob them. Hence, this mod allows one to experience the game from the opposite perspective.

Download Link

4) Farming Life Project

Sakis25's Farming Life Project is for those who want to have a relaxing yet enjoyable RP experience in GTA 5. As suggested by its name, it lets players roleplay as farmer in Blaine County, allowing them purchase a field and then get tractors and rake trailers for their farm.

Fields can be cultivated via a simple mini-game that involves driving over marked spots. Players can then sell the harvest generated after a few hours by driving their trailers to unloading stations, resulting in a cash payment in exchange for the crop.

Download Link

5) RP

This GTA 5 mod, created by harshil, is a scripting mod that aims to create a more realistic gameplay experience. Users can play the role of a character of their choice, acquire degrees, certificates, and licenses (commercial, non-commercial, pilot, driver, and more) to secure a job, which depends on their achievements.

The money earned can then be used to purchase properties, vehicles, businesses, and more. That said, players can also make money by engaging in criminal activities, which is something that Grand Theft Auto players should be familiar with.

Download Link

