5 best GTA 5 mods for thrilling adventures in 2024

GTA 5 has turned a decade old, but there is still a lot of fun in the game, especially in its multiplayer, Grand Theft Auto Online, which periodically receives DLCs and fresh content from Rockstar Games. However, players can also add content to its story mode via mods to introduce new gameplay mechanics that can provide an exciting and thrilling experience.

Needless to say, this can make the wait for Grand Theft Auto 6, which will be released in 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, a lot easier. With that said, let's take a look at the five best GTA 5 mods for thrilling adventures in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Arrest Warrant and four other best GTA 5 mods for thrilling adventures in 2024

1) Simple Zombies [.NET]

The Simple Zombies [.NET] mod by sollaholla is one of the best GTA 5 mods for an immersive experience. It turns this Rockstar Games title into a thrilling zombie survival game with detailed RPG elements.

The core elements of this mod are building a camp, recruiting survivors, and crafting walls and barricades to keep out the horde of zombies that can even be attracted by noise. Players must also hunt for food, loot resources, and manage sleep. In a nutshell, the Simple Zombies [.NET] mod can provide an experience like never before in Grand Theft Auto 5.

Download Link

2) Fleeca Bank Heists

Bank Heists are one of the most adventurous activities in Grand Theft Auto 5. They are a key part of its main storyline and help make money in GTA Online. While Rockstar Games added new heists to the latter, the story mode remained untouched.

Luckily, danistheman262's Fleeca Bank Heists mod, an Aimless RobFleeca mod revamp, can fix this issue by letting players rob six Fleeca Bank outlets across San Andreas. Though similar to the one from Grand Theft Auto Online, the mod also introduces some new features.

Download Link

3) Arrest Warrant

Guadmaz's Arrest Warrant mod can be considered a realistic extension to the game's Wanted Level system. Post installation, players will have to be alert even after losing their Wanted Level, as cops can recognize them for as long as the warrant is active, indicated in the bottom right corner of the screen.

To avoid getting recognized, one can change their character's clothes, vehicle color, or license plate. Many expect a similar police mechanic in Grand Theft Auto 6, but until that game releases, they can try such GTA 5 mods to keep themselves entertained.

Download Link

4) Alien Invasion

GTA 5 has sold over 195 million copies to date. It has many fun missions and activities, but if one is looking for a mightier challenge than humans, some interesting mods can help with this, including Alien Invasion.

As suggested by its name, ModMaverickX's Alien Invasion mod brings extraterrestrials in huge numbers to Los Santos and Blaine County. Players can then fight against endless waves of aliens, providing a unique challenge in the game's story mode.

Download Link

5) The Stalker (Horror) [.NET]

ModMaverickX's The Stalker (Horror) [.NET] mod is simple yet effective for those seeking thrilling encounters in Grand Theft Auto 5. Once installed, players will be stalked by a mysterious figure who appears out of nowhere around players' locations on the map.

The entity may disappear without causing any harm but can also attack occasionally, adding an unpredictable element to this 2013 title. Players must own a legal copy of GTA 5 to install this mod, which Rockstar Games is offering at a discount along with some of its other titles until February 22, 2024.

Download Link

