10 best GTA 5 mods in 2024 for an immersive experience

GTA 5 is the last mainline Grand Theft Auto title that fans have been playing for the last decade. As such, it's bound to feel a little obsolete, even by current Rockstar Games standards, as their own game, Red Dead Redemption 2, has many more features and improvements. This is especially true when it comes to immersion.

Rockstar is highly praised for making lifelike immersive game worlds, and they raise the stakes themselves with each subsequent title. Since Grand Theft Auto 5 is now over a decade old, the only way to modernize it is through mods, and there are plenty of them out there that allow for a more realistic experience. So here's a list of some of the most immersive mods for GTA 5 in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

10 mods to make GTA 5 feel more immersive in 2024

1) VisualV

The first thing players need to transform their game is a graphics mod, and what better than one that keeps the vanilla aesthetic intact and only ends up making it look better? This graphics mod feels like it was made by Rockstar, as the quality is on par or even better than the updated visuals of the Expanded and Enhanced Edition of GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

VisualV does everything one would expect from a graphics overhaul without all the superficial, cheap-looking effects like wet roads with mirror-like reflections. For instance, it significantly improves the weather and increases the draw distance of lights, making them more visible.

2) Enable All Interiors

This is such a simple but essential mod for GTA 5 that almost every player who has modded the game got it at one point or another. It opens up every accessible building from Story Mode that was locked outside of missions, and it also adds countless interiors from GTA Online's many properties.

This mod is marked as a work-in-progress (WIP), and it has been updated to the most recent GTA Online update, The Chop Shop DLC.

3) World of Variety

World of Variety adds so much content to the game that players would think it was an official update from Rockstar. This is responsible for making the game world feel more alive, as it adds countless different types of pedestrian NPCs from other mods as well as from multiplayer.

For instance, there are K9 patrols and police officers on bicycles, new street performers, several populated interiors, and much more. It also makes the gang presence more active and aggressive by including the Gangs of Los Santos mod.

4) Pickups

Pickups aims to limit the weapon-carrying capacity. It makes it so players can only have four slots, which is a bit similar to that of Red Dead Redemption 2. There's also an optional visible holster system like in RDR2. According to the 2022 gameplay leaks, GTA 6 is also expected to limit the weapon-carrying capacity.

This mod should be used with Support for Pickups, which adds all the DLC weapons to the game and has been updated to The Chop Shop DLC.

5) Bass Dragon's Euphoria Ragdoll Overhaul

GTA 5's ragdoll system has always been criticized, and the mechanic has been compared to that of GTA 4, which did this better. With this mod, players can revert the ragdoll system to that of the previous game, where NPCs react to being shot and to vehicles pushing into them. The pedestrians of San Andreas won't feel like robots anymore with this mod installed.

6) Car Inventory

GTA Online has working hoods and trunks on all cars, but unfortunately, the feature is neither used nor explored in Story Mode. This mod allows players to not only open their car trunks but also use them for storing items. It's pretty similar to the horse inventory in RDR2, but it's a bit more restrictive. According to rumors, the next game is also expected to have a similar car inventory system.

7) Premium Deluxe Motorsport

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport is a car showroom that frequently features new vehicles with each weekly update in GTA Online. The property exists in Story Mode, along with Simeon himself, but it has little use outside the plot. This mod allows players to customize and buy any vehicle in the game, including the ones added with the multiplayer DLCs.

8) LSTransit Bus Mod

Grand Theft Auto 5 allows some Taxi work in the form of a set of scripted side missions. However, there's no way to use the buses to earn money. As such, the LSTransit Bus Mod is for those who want to simulate being a bus driver in the game. It adds several routes around Los Santos through which players can drive their buses and pick up passengers.

9) Better Chases+

GTA 5's police response is often considered the most unfinished, unrealistic, and needlessly brutal. This mod aims to fix that by making the cops try and tase the player instead of shooting them dead as long as they don't attack anyone.

They can also do pit maneuvers and recognize the player from a previous chase. Players can try to surrender to help get rid of their wanted level or change clothes and vehicles to keep evading the law. This mod is best used with Pull Me Over, which enables traffic laws in the game.

10) Fitness & Vitality

This mod makes GTA 5 feel closer to GTA San Andreas with the ability to work out and maintain one's fitness. It also adds stats like hunger, thirst, energy, and stamina, which can be maintained by eating, drinking, and resting.

Food items can now be purchased from the different stores, or players can just dine at one of the fast food outlets or restaurants. The protagonists can also sleep in their beds or in one of many motels to restore their energy.

