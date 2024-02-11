Rockstar Games Sale offers GTA 5 and RDR2 at up to 70% discount on Steam

Rockstar Games is running a massive sale on all of their Steam titles, including GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. The games are available at discounts of up to 70%, with some items, such as Shark Card bundles, being sold at a 77% discount. Rockstar Games frequently holds sales throughout the year, although players may not be aware of them unless they are actively looking for discounts.

Here's a list of every item on discount, along with their discounted prices. Every Rockstar Game title currently sold on Steam is being discounted during the sale, so now is a good time to acquire one of these. Players should note that the publisher's sale ends on February 22.

GTA 5 gets huge discount in Rockstar Games Steam sale

Rockstar Games has started a massive publisher sale on Steam from February 8, 2024, offering GTA 5, Rockstar's most successful title that shattered all sales records at 64% off. Meanwhile, GTA 4 is being sold at 70% off, while the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy has a 50% discount. Here are all the games they're offering, along with their discounted prices:

Grand Theft Auto 5 discounts:

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition — was $39.98, now $14.98 (63% off).

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition and Great White Shark Bundle — was $59.97, now $20.25 (66% off).

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition and Whale Shark Card Bundle — was $89.97, now $22.50 (75% off).

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition and Megalodon Shark Card Bundle — was $139.97, now $35.20 (75% off).

Other Grand Theft Auto title discounts:

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition — was $59.99, now $29.99 (50% off).

Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition — was $19.99, now $5.99 (70% off).

Max Payne Trilogy discounts:

Max Payne 1 — was $9.99, now $3.49 (65% off).

Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne — was $9.99, now $3.49 (65% off).

Max Payne 3 — was $19.99, now $5.99 (70% off).

Max Payne Bundle (includes Max Payne 1 and 2) — was $14.99, now $4.49 (70% off).

Max Payne Complete Pack (includes Max Payne 1, 2, and 3) — was $54.96, now $16.48 (70% off).

Red Dead Redemption 2 discounts:

Red Dead Redemption 2 — was $59.99, now $19.80 (67% off).

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition — was $99.99, now $34.99 (65% off).

L.A. Noire discounts:

L.A. Noire — was $19.99, now $5.99 (70% off).

L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files — was $29.99, now $14.99 (50% off).

Other Rockstar Games classics discounts:

Bully Scholarship Edition — was $14.99, now $5.24 (65% off).

Manhunt — was $9.99, now $3.49 (65% off).

As mentioned, note that this sale will last only until February 22, 2024.

