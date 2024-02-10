What not to expect from GTA 6 trailer 2 in 2024?

Rockstar unveiled the first trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023, but fans are already looking ahead to the second one. The first teaser revealed many details about the game, mostly because fans knew nothing until that point. Although the 2022 leaks shed light on several aspects of the game, none of the information could be confirmed, and the clips were from an early build.

Now, with the first trailer out of the way and the possibility of a second trailer being revealed anytime soon, fans are speculating what to expect from it. This article, however, discusses everything that they shouldn't expect from the GTA 6 trailer 2.

What will GTA 6 trailer 2 not reveal?

Although the gameplay is the most anticipated aspect of the next game, it's unlikely that Rockstar will reveal it in GTA 6 trailer 2. This, of course, is entirely speculative, but it's based on their previous releases, like Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, and how the trailers for those games were designed.

For instance, with Grand Theft Auto 5, Rockstar released an introductory trailer that showed off Los Santos in 2011, followed by a more cinematic trailer in 2012 that revealed all three protagonists and was a compilation of several different cutscenes. These cutscenes were taken from several in-game missions, but Rockstar didn't reveal the actual gameplay.

They followed the same formula with their next game, Red Dead Redemption 2. The first trailer for RDR2 came out in 2016, offering only a glimpse of what's to come, followed by a similar cinematic trailer the next year with snippets of cutscenes from several in-game missions. In fact, if we were to go even further back in time, Grand Theft Auto 4 followed the same pattern.

The first GTA 6 trailer gave us a glimpse into Vice City and Leonida and revealed one of the protagonists, Lucia. It seemed to be focused mainly on the game world itself and its lively inhabitants, many of whom were references to real-life viral moments from Florida. The protagonists and their backstories remain mysterious, and not much was revealed about the missions.

As such, if Rockstar follows their usual pattern, the next trailer will likely be a highly cinematic one based on the in-game missions. It will provide more insight into the protagonists — Jason and Lucia, but it might not be a full-blown character reveal trailer. Rockstar knows how to manage the hype for their upcoming games carefully, so they're likely to keep it that way with the upcoming trailer.

In other news, the infamous Florida Joker now wants a role in GTA 6, claiming he doesn't want to sue Rockstar anymore.

