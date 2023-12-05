Is GTA 6 based in Florida? Uncanny references and more

The first official GTA 6 trailer was released earlier today and confirmed Vice City's return to the franchise. The inspiration behind this fictional location is the city of Miami, so the implication is clear that Grand Theft Auto VI is based in Florida. However, many more references to the state besides Vice City add a lot of variation to the sequel's open world.

The title is set in the fictional state of Leonida, as confirmed at Take-Two Interactive's press release today, which most likely is the in-game counterpart of Florida. With that said, let's take a closer look at some uncanny references to Florida found in the Grand Theft Auto VI debut trailer.

GTA 6 is set to take place in the fictional state of Leonida, likely based on Florida

First look at Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first look at Vice City in the GTA 6 official trailer arrives at the 13-second mark. The in-game world highly resembles Miami and is possibly the Grand Theft Auto VI counterpart of Miami Beach.

Another notable Miami reference in the trailer is the in-game version of Ocean Drive. This location also appears in 2002's Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and is one of the most iconic locations in the franchise.

Vice City's nightlife (Image via Rockstar Games)

However, the GTA 6 map will not only feature Vice City. The next Grand Theft Auto's debut trailer also features shots of what is possibly Rockstar's iteration of the Florida Everglades. It seems like a Wetland inhabited by alligators, flamingos, and other animals.

Wildlife in Grand Theft Auto VI (Image via Rockstar Games)

What exactly it will be called in the next game is unconfirmed at the time of writing this article. More information shall be revealed as we get closer to the GTA 6 release date.

Another area featured in the trailer but seemingly unnamed at the moment is a chain of small islands, which might be based on the Florida Keys.

This location might be inspired by the Florida Keys (Image via Rockstar Games)

Interestingly, a similar area seems to have been cut from Grand Theft Auto: Vice City but is referred to as the Gator Keys in some in-game advertisements.

Whether the same name will be used for the location in Grand Theft Auto VI is yet unknown.

A location that was mentioned in the GTA 6 leaks but seemingly didn't appear in the game's trailer is Port Gellhorn. It is reportedly based on Florida's Panama City. If Rockstar releases more trailers for Grand Theft Auto 6, it might show up in them along with details like the pre-order date.

