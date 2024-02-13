5 mods GTA 6 should take inspiration from

GTA 6 is about to release next year on the PS5 and the Xbox Series X|S, and fans want it to be better than its predecessors in every way possible. When a game is released without a much-needed feature, modders often set out to add it. This has also been the case for many Grand Theft Auto titles, and modders have added car customization to GTA 4 and aircraft to GTA 3, for example.

Sometimes they also fix bugs, as in the case of the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy. However, since most mods are only available on PC, the console version of Grand Theft Auto 6 cannot rely on modders to add missing features and improvements. This is why Rockstar should look at some popular mods to see what fans want.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 best mods that should influence GTA 6

1) World of Variety

World of Variety shows how mods can make a game world feel far more lifelike than the base variant. This is a complete overhaul for GTA 5 that adds countless new pedestrians and vehicles to the game, which are all lore-friendly. Many of these civilians will also have new behaviors and new animations that aren't found in the base game.

The mod also adds new interiors and populates many existing ones. Rockstar has always gone above and beyond to ensure that their game worlds feel realistic. So, the level of detail that can be included in the GTA 6 map should be inspired by a mod like this one.

2) Dialogue System

This mod adds the ability to interact with random NPCs in Grand Theft Auto 5. The inspiration is Rockstar Games' other titles themselves, like Red Dead Redemption 2, Bully, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. Players can greet random pedestrians either positively or negatively in these games with separate hotkeys.

The next title should also have this added level of interactivity in the world. This, coupled with mods like World of Variety, will make the game feel much more alive, and random actions could also have some added consequences. The GTA 6 NPCs can also be made to remember the protagonist and their actions, and react accordingly.

3) Better Chases+ and Pull Me Over

These are two different mods that basically have the same goal. They aim to fix the broken and poorly implemented wanted system in Grand Theft Auto 5. Better Chases+, as the name suggests, makes police chases much more interesting, making the cops behave a lot like in Mafia 2. This means that the police won't get instantly aggressive towards the player, but will try to arrest them instead.

Meanwhile, Pull Me Over adds a complex set of traffic rules, which are, again, similar to Mafia 2. Rockstar could add these features to their next game, which would completely change the gameplay. The wanted system would definitely improve a lot with such advanced features, while implementing traffic laws would make driving around the map a lot more intense.

4) Speedometer and Simple Fuel by LeFix

A speedometer is something that has been in-demand ever since the 3D Universe titles were made available. However, the task of adding such a simple feature has always been left to modders. This could be complimented further with a fuel system, which will give all those gas stations around the map a real purpose.

LeFix has made two different high-quality mods for Grand Theft Auto 5 that add these two features to the game.

5) Fitness & Vitality

Rockstar added some revolutionary features to GTA San Andreas, like the ability to maintain the protagonist's muscle, fat, stamina, and hunger levels. These have been implemented in such a way that they're interconnected to each other. Food and exercise is needed to maintain these levels.

This feature was implemented in Red Dead Redemption 2 as well, although Arthur doesn't show as much visual change as CJ does in San Andreas. The Fitness & Vitality mod makes it necessary to work out, eat, drink, and rest. GTA 6 could make use of a similar feature that would add a certain sense of realism to the game.

