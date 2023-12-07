All NPC characters seen in GTA 6 trailer: Detailed analysis

The GTA 6 trailer, released on December 5, 2023, provides a brief glimpse at Leonida and its people. While it focuses mainly on Lucia and Vice City, players have spotted several NPC characters who are quite interesting on their own. Many of them may even be based on real-life viral incidents that all happened in or were related to Florida.

With that in mind, here's a detailed look at every NPC character seen in the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer. Players should note that a lot of the information given here is based on speculation and fan theories.

Exploring every NPC in the GTA 6 trailer

Fans have noticed how Rockstar makes reference to viral real-life Florida moments in the GTA 6 trailer, those that the Sunshine State has become infamous for on the Internet.

Most of these incidents are depicted through what looks like Snapmatic (Rockstar's take on Instagram) or a new TikTok-like social media platform. Many of these "reels" depict several bizarre NPCs engaging in questionable or generally hilarious behavior.

However, at the very beginning, a character calls out GTA 6's female protagonist, Lucia. She is a Leonida Department of Correction (LDC) staff member called Stephanie, who meets the protagonist at what looks like a penitentiary. Her name and the name of the department can be seen on an ID card she's wearing.

Several unique NPCs are shown in the following scenes, such as the ones on Vice Beach. They all come in different body shapes and seem to be engaged in different activities, like jogging or making videos on their phones. There's also a man that some fans believe looks like Kodak Black, with prominent gold grills.

The next NPC to be prominently displayed in the trailer is what looks like a woman posing for a photoshoot in a bikini. Some believe this might be Lucia herself, although others have pointed out that the hair and facial moles don't match up. Then comes a reel of a middle-aged man dancing on a yacht with a couple of younger women in bikinis.

This is followed by what looks like a wildlife officer dragging an alligator out of a pool. The trailer seems to highlight that animals will have a greater role in GTA 6 and will be present in much larger numbers, and gators are featured more than once. As such, wildlife officers may also be present in the game to some capacity.

Another reel then shows a woman twerking on top of a car, which might be a reference to a similar incident in Miami in 2017. The game also features car meets, as seen in the next scene, which is then immediately followed by a reel of two women at possibly the same car meet.

There's also a bodycam footage of undercover cops busting into what might be a drug den. It's not clear if players will be able to play as a cop character in GTA 6 or if it's just a footage seen in an in-game mission. There's also a fat, semi-naked guy running from the sheriffs at a gas station.

This is followed by a shot of an NPC grabbing their crotch as an obscene gesture at a vehicle behind them. The next reel shows a man riding their tricked-out ride while standing on the car's doorframe, and then there's another semi-naked man watering their garden.

There's also a scene of three GTA 6 characters, who are possibly members of a group called the Thrillbilly Mud Club. This might be related to stunt racing, especially on dirt or mud tracks. The next and final reel displays a middle-aged woman holding two hammers.

Another notable NPC is the one with several facial tattoos seen in a news report. He might be a reference to the notorious 'Florida Joker' who came to the limelight due to his facial tattoos that made him look like the Batman villain.

GTA 6 is coming out on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2025, as revealed at the end of the trailer and on the official website. At the moment, Rockstar hasn't revealed if it's going to be launched on PC.

