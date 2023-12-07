Will GTA 6's Vice City have music events? Everything we know so far

The GTA 6 trailer showcased many locations and features that players might get to see in the upcoming title. However, fans still have a lot of questions regarding Vice City and whether Rockstar Games will add music events to the game. The original map from way back in 2002 was colorful, with hotels and nightclubs at many prominent locations. Naturally, people wish to know if Grand Theft Auto 6 will continue this theme or make changes to it.

This query mainly stems from the claims that the upcoming title in the series will feature realistic details and be better than anything the community has ever experienced before. Adding music events to the game might prove beneficial, keeping players interested for a long time.

This article will shed more light on this topic and discuss the probability of the developers adding such events to the game.

Disclaimer: The article is speculative in nature. Readers should take the information provided with a grain of salt.

GTA 6 might feature random events like music festivals in Vice City

The GTA 6 trailer has been a source of excitement for the fans. Although short, it delivered well as fans got to witness Vice CIty in all new glory and graphics.

That said, one particular scene in the trailer caught everyone's attention. Around the 34-minute mark, the video showed a scene from a pub/club with a DJ and characters dancing to the beat of music. This has led a lot of people to believe that GTA 6 might have music events that players can participate in.

This scene from the trailer shows a nightclub (Image via Rockstar Games)

The other reason behind these rumors comes from the virtual concerts that were held in some other video games. Recently, Fortnite held a music festival on December 2 that featured one of the most iconic rappers of all time, Eminem. Data shows that a huge number of people attended the virtual concert, making it a grand success.

Adding music events will work in favor of GTA 6

The place looks similar to Ocean Drive from the original Vice City, which had clubs (Image via Rockstar Games)

Since GTA 6 aims to be realistic and futuristic with its details and graphics, it will not be weird to see music events in the game. Since it is set in Vice City, it is bound to feature clubs that play bangers all night long. So, adding virtual concerts will only add to the realistic value of the title.

Be that as it may, it is also possible that Rockstar Games might keep this feature under wraps till they roll out a multiplayer version of the game where everyone can come together and join the events. If they decide to go this route, then fans will need to wait some more before it happens.

At the moment, Rockstar has only revealed that the game will roll out in 2025, and people will be able to play GTA 6 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

