GTA 5 Lester Assassination guide: Best stocks to buy in the game

Some GTA 5 missions allow gamers to make some extra millions in the game by cleverly playing the stock market. While this initially sounds pretty boring, completing Assassination Missions for Lester and taking advantage of shifts in the market makes for some exciting gameplay.

Players should be aware of this before starting the game, as it will help them make all three protagonists multi-millionaires by the end. Certain stocks are worth the investment surrounding these five particular missions.

This article hopes to inform GTA 5 players how to buy the best stocks in the game related to Lester's assassination missions.

How GTA 5 stock trading can be very lucrative

The video above is a walkthrough of the first GTA 5 assassin mission for Lester, where Franklin must kill the CEO of the Betta Pharmaceuticals company. Before doing the mission, each of the three protagonists should go online and invest all of their money in BET stocks on the stock market via their phones. Once this is done, Franklin should head to the location and make sure he has invested all his money too.

The GTA 5 Lester assassinations and their inherent bonuses are listed below:

Hotel Assassination - Buy Betta Pharmaceuticals stock on BAWSAQ. After completing the mission, sell all stock for an 80% profit. Players can wait an extra three days and buy stock for Bilkington on LCN. This stock will bounce after a week or so, and players can make a further 80% profit. The Multi-Target Assassination - Players should purchase as much Debonaire stock as possible from LCN. After completing the mission, sell the stock for 80% profit and re-invest in Redwood Cigarettes. Again, players can wait up to a week to earn around 300% profit from selling their Redwood stock. The Vice Assassination - On BAWSAQ, players should buy as much iFruit stock as possible so that after the mission, they can sell it and make a tidy 50% profit. The Bus Assassination - On BAWSAQ, players need to invest their money in Vapid, ONLY AFTER they complete the mission. Waiting for two days will enable gamers to sell the Vapid stock for 100% profit. The Construction Assassination - This final assassination is nice and easy. By buying GoldCoast from LCN and then completing the job, players will be able to recoup the stock for 80% profit.

GTA 5 players will now be able to make the most of their stock market trading in the game. Trading in the stock market is essential if players plan on buying all properties in the game.

