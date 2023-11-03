Everything to know about GTA Online Short Trips (and how to start them)

GTA Online Short Trips is one of the most popular series of missions as it features two fan-favorite characters – Lamar Davis and Franklin Clinton. The latest weekly update gives a golden opportunity for players to earn double cash and RP throughout November 8, 2023. However, despite its popularity around the globe, some players might not know much about the missions in 2023.

That being said, this article shares everything about GTA Online Short Trips and how one can start doing them after the latest update.

GTA Online Short Trips: What exactly are these, and how one can start them?

GTA Online Short Trips is a series of three different missions that debuted in the game in 2021 as part of The Contract update. Rockstar Games describes these jobs perfectly in the following manner:

“It’s been quite some time since Franklin Clinton and his notorious accomplices knocked over the biggest targets in Southern San Andreas. Since then, Franklin’s put down roots in Los Santos — getting married, starting a family, and even wearing a suit to work. Meanwhile, Lamar just got high. But now it’s LD’s time to come up, and he’s laying the groundwork for a legit, above-board business of his own if he can just pull it together...”

The first trip is initiated by Franklin on the first playthrough, who passes on an invitation from Dr.Dre to take a tour of Record A Studios. Once players get inside the studio and meet the characters, DJ Pooh gives them a short tour of the place. That’s how the journey of Short Trips starts.

As established earlier, this unique job involves both Franklin and Lamar, so two players are needed to start each of these missions. While these jobs were originally available after purchasing an Agency and completing The Contract: Dr. Dre, the Valentine’s Day 2022 event week made them available for everybody by removing the prerequisites.

Here’s how one can start the Short Trips after the latest GTA Online weekly update:

Step 1: Go to the Pause Menu

Go to the Pause Menu Step 2: Open the Online tab

Open the Online tab Step 3: Enter Jobs

Enter Jobs Step 4: Select Play Jobs

Select Play Jobs Step 5: Go to Missions

Go to Missions Step 6: Scroll and select Short Trips mentioned on the list

Rockstar Games has made three different types of Shorts Trips missions for players to experience:

1) Short Trip – Seed Capital

2) Short Trip – Fire It Up

3) Short Trip – OG Kush

All three jobs are filled with exciting moments, making them a must-play, especially during the ongoing double bonuses event.

With no GTA 6 release date in sight, Rockstar Games is embracing popular missions like Short Trips with the boosted payout event this week.

