5 reasons GTA Online players should do Short Trips

Short Trips are a series of missions in GTA Online where the player controls Franklin or Lamar to help the latter's LD Organics career take off. These jobs cannot be done solo. Two people must be willing to do these missions together. They're not hard to complete, and the rewards they offer can be solid to at least attempt these jobs once.

This article will focus on five reasons GTA Online players should consider undertaking Short Trips. Some subjective motivations and financial rewards will be mentioned below, one of which is bound to interest some gamers.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Short Trips is worth doing for these five reasons in GTA Online

1) You can play as Franklin and Lamar

Franklin and Lamar taking care of some business (Image via Rockstar Games)

Franklin was the main character in Grand Theft Auto 5, while Lamar was his iconic friend from the same game. GTA Online usually has gamers playing as their custom-made protagonist, yet Short Trips is a series of missions where that changes.

Players do these jobs as either Franklin Clinton or Lamar Davis. They control like the usual GTA Online protagonist, yet fans of these characters may enjoy the different vibes of playing as them. Short Trips feels like an extension of something that would have happened in Grand Theft Auto 5, and it's fun as a result.

2) To unlock some Awards

Some of the awards here are tied to Franklin and Lamar's missions (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online has various Awards tied to Short Trips, such as:

Seed Capital - Franklin: Beat Seed Capital as Franklin to earn $100,000

Beat Seed Capital as Franklin to earn $100,000 Seed Capital - Lamar: Beat Seed Capital as Lamar to earn $100,000

Beat Seed Capital as Lamar to earn $100,000 Fire It Up - Franklin: Beat Fire It Up as Franklin to earn $100,000

Beat Fire It Up as Franklin to earn $100,000 Fire It Up - Lamar: Beat Fire It Up as Lamar to earn $100,000

Beat Fire It Up as Lamar to earn $100,000 OG Kush - Franklin: Beat OG Kush as Franklin to earn $100,000

Beat OG Kush as Franklin to earn $100,000 OG Kush - Lamar: Beat OG Kush as Lamar to earn $100,000

Players who haven't unlocked these Awards yet might find them worthwhile for the decent one-time cash bonuses. Earning $600,000 for completing three missions twice each is pretty good.

3) Complete Tier 3 challenges for The Contract

This is the Record A Studio Hoodie you could unlock via Career Progress (Image via Rockstar Games)

Career Progress is a feature exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S ports of GTA Online. It includes a series of tasks that players have to accomplish if they wish to unlock some cash bonuses and other prizes. The Contract has a section where one of the Tier 3 challenges is:

"Complete all Short Trips playing as Franklin and Lamar."

Completing that task, plus a VIP Contract and 25 Payphone Hits with an Assassination Bonus, unlocks a free Record A Studio Hoodie. This also allows players to do the Tier 4 challenges, which offer $250,000, 10,000 RP, and a free Vapid Youga Custom.

4) A 2x bonus is active

An example of a 2x bonus being active (Image via Rockstar Games)

Every now and then, a GTA Online weekly update may include a 2x bonus to the cash payouts and RP awarded from the Short Trips mission series. When that happens, it can be worth doing these jobs, especially if a player has never attempted them before.

They won't be the best moneymakers but can act as a good diversion from the usual grind in case the gamer feels jaded with this title.

5) Two players are looking to do something together

A group of two friends might find these jobs fun to do (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online is a multiplayer game, yet in recent years, Rockstar Games has often focused on solo content. While some jobs can be carried out with other people, most usually aren't these days. Fans of old-school multiplayer may enjoy Short Trips since it can only be done with two players.

There are only three missions to do, so it won't take up too much time.

Poll : Which character do you like more? Franklin Lamar 0 votes