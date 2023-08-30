GTA 5 PS5 graphics mod displays ultra graphics with enhanced reflection

GTA 5 graphics mods have really evolved over the past decade, with one recent example intended for the PS5 looking downright amazing. Technically speaking, this modification is more of a concept than something that can be downloaded. Several different mods are at play here, ultimately working together to create stunning visuals.

The video in question was posted by YouTuber Gam3 4 Lif3, who regularly posts clips featuring some impressive GTA 5 graphics mods. That said, let's look at one involving a PS5 concept that blows away the Expanded and Enhanced Edition.

Impressive GTA 5 PS5 graphics mod concept

These GTA 5 PS5 graphics mods put together are a thing of beauty, much like how a future GTA 6 screenshot may resemble. The above video is over 13 minutes long and starts with a car with amazing reflections from a metallic paint job. The clip is best viewed in a 2160p60 4K resolution for a glimpse of how impressive the visuals are.

Here are the GTA 5 graphics mods that the YouTuber used, according to the video description:

QuantV 3.0.0

NaturalVision Evolved

RTGI

Other modifications included the following:

Forests of San Andreas Ultimate

GTA V Remastered Ultimate

NbVisual

Forests of Blaine County

Sounds mods by Legacy_DMC, TheAdmiester, KCMIR0, and Aquaphobic

White LED Streetlight

CityLights

Skysder's Enhanced Traffic Experience

Extended Camera Settings

Exhaust Backfire FX 1.0

Many modifications are used here without any car add-ons.

Screenshots of GTA 5 concept graphics mod for PS5

A screenshot showing the enhanced reflections of the car (Image via Gam3 4 Lif3)

Let's take a look at some screenshots showing different parts of the GTA 5 graphics mods. The video claims it's for the PS5, with the photo above once again showing off some impressive reflections of the car's metallic paint job.

It is worth noting that gamers should avoid using any kind of modifications for Grand Theft Auto Online, even if they are purely visual.

A screenshot of the game at night (Image via Gam3 4 Lif3)

The next part involves the player roaming at night in the rain. The screenshot is aesthetically pleasing, with the reflections off the puddles looking highly impressive. Another notable aspect is the warm lighting on the left, which contrasts nicely with the darkness of the night.

Another screenshot with more enhanced reflections of the puddles on the ground (Image via Gam3 4 Lif3)

One thing that is often divisive about GTA 5 graphics mods (which this PS5 concept does) is that there is too much of a bright reflection off the puddles. While this may not impress some players, others seem to appreciate the driving experience.

The final screenshot of the mod (Image via Gam3 4 Lif3)

The final segment of the PS5 concept video shows the player driving a red car during the day. It is a nice indication of how lighting modifications can enhance the visual experience, especially since Grand Theft Auto V's graphics can be more saturated by comparison.

