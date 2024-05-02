5 of the best GTA 6 loading screen ideas shared by fans so far

Fans have been sharing some amazing GTA 6 loading screen ideas since before the first trailer dropped. Now that things have become official as Rockstar Games plans to roll out the game in 2025, there is a flood of new ideas for the loading screen on the internet. While most of them are clever and witty, some specific ones stand out more than others thanks to the creativity and the ingenuity of the ideas.

Some of these fan-made GTA 6 loading screen ideas use real-life scenes and incorporate them into the usual Grand Theft Auto art style that Rockstar Games has been following for years. However, it is difficult to pick out the best ones among the lot.

So, this article has picked out the ones that stand out the most with their creativity and listed them for fans to see.

Note: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

5 amazing GTA 6 loading screen ideas shared by fans

1) Undercover cop with the police squad

It is one of the best loading screen ideas (Image via YouTube/Rafael Correa Galvis)

YouTuber Rafael Correa Galvis released a video a few months back titled POV: It's 2025 (v 2.0). It showcased the Rockstar Games logo and one of the best GTA 6 loading screen ideas that fans have seen so far. The fan-made content shows an undercover police officer in casual clothes leading a group of cops.

This is a fantastic representation of real-life situations where the police have to jump into action immediately. On top of that, the first GTA 6 trailer also showed cops busting through a door to conduct a raid. Hence, this is one of the perfect GTA 6 loading screen ideas that sit well with the franchise's general theme.

2) Armed girl on the beach

An armed girl on the beach would be quite normal in GTA 6 (Image via YouTube/Rafael Correa Galvis)

The GTA franchise has featured several amazing women on the loading screen and posters of their games. Hence, this concept art of a girl holding a weapon and standing on a beach looks completely natural. Fans have dubbed it as another one of the best GTA 6 loading screen ideas shared by Rafael Correa Galvis.

The image's backdrop has high-rise buildings like that in Miami and Vice City where GTA 6 is based. This makes it look even more believable since the upcoming title will most likely feature a beautiful beach among many others, as confirmed by the first trailer.

3) A rugged man holding an alligator by the snout

It is the most befitting loading screen idea (Image via u/HAMinute/Reddit)

It is no surprise this is one of the best GTA 6 loading screen ideas since it encapsulates the Florida Man vibe that the upcoming title is likely aiming for. Being set in Miami/Florida, GTA 6 ought to have similar moments, and hence this loading screen concept art shared by u/HAMinute is gaining so much appreciation.

While the original creator of the art is unknown, u/HAMinute and several other fans mentioned how the art style looks similar to those used in previous GTA games. This is yet another reason why it sits perfectly well with the general theme of the upcoming title. A run-away prisoner tussling with an alligator is something fans are hoping for in GTA 6.

4) Rich man on Lamborghini

This concept suits the GTA vibe (Image via X/@chadsonbase)

An artistic image depicting a rich man sitting on a Lamborghini in the middle of the street is one of the most standard yet fitting GTA 6 loading screen ideas. The image shared by the X user @chadsonbase showcases a guy wearing chains and expensive clothes sitting on his car surrounded by people.

This is a common loading screen type that Rockstar Games likes to use in its games. Be it GTA 5 or GTA San Andreas, fans have always seen a guy on his expensive car in the middle of the street. So, it won't be strange if this image makes it as one of the loading screens in GTA 6.

5) Celebrity Edition

This is one of the best loading screen ideas (Image via u/fignewtgingrich/Reddit)

One of the best GTA 6 loading screen ideas was shared by u/fignewtgingrich on Reddit. This concept art has iconic and popular celebrities as the loading screen of GTA 6. To make things better, the artist has put a little twist and dressed them up to better suit the Grand Theft Auto vibe.

With Rockstar Games' history of using popular faces on the loading screens and posters, it won't be too surprising if it decides to use a celebrity on one of the loading screens of the upcoming title. It would make things hilarious and worth waiting at the loading screen till the game boots.

FAQs about GTA 6

When is GTA 6 coming out?

According to Rockstar Games, GTA 6 will roll out in 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Will GTA 6 be released for PC?

While Rockstar Games has yet to announce a GTA 6 PC release date, fans are sure the studio will not miss out on such a huge market.

Check out our other GTA articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback