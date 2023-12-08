What consoles will GTA 6 be on: Confirmed details so far

The GTA 6 trailer has been a massive success for Rockstar Games, quickly amassing many views and likes. While the 90-second video revealed a lot of information, it also left the fans with many questions. Most notably, people wonder what platforms the game will roll out on, as the trailer only showed that players must wait till 2025 to get their hands on the title.

Rockstar Games launched the official Grand Theft Auto VI webpage, revealing that the game will initially be released for consoles. However, this revelation has sparked further questions and speculations within the community.

This article will shed more light on the topic and discuss the platforms that will get to play GTA 6 in 2025.

GTA 6 will roll out for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025

Screenshot of the official Rockstar Games webpage revealing the information about the consoles (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games revealed in the GTA 6 trailer that the title will roll out in 2025. As detailed on the official website, this release will only be for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. This has raised concerns for other console users about the game's accessibility to their platforms. Here’s how the developer described the upcoming title in the series:

"Grand Theft Auto VI heads to the state of Leonida, home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet. Coming 2025 to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S."

Well, at the moment, the only confirmed consoles are Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X/S. The developer hasn't confirmed when PC users will get to play the highly anticipated title. This has been a little disappointing because Grand Theft Auto has a big player base on this platform.

The PS4 and Xbox One communities are also in the same boat. Since Rockstar has promised the fans that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be better than the previous titles in every aspect, it could mean that the game might not run on old-gen consoles.

Apart from this, handheld consoles like Nintendo Switch have an even lesser chance of getting the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title because the studio hasn't even rolled out Grand Theft Auto 5 for this platform.

Hopefully, Rockstar Games might reveal more information about the system requirements and the performance capabilities of the upcoming game to let the fans know if their choice of console would be able to handle the title.

However, looking at the quality of GTA 6 cars and characters, it is possible that low-end platforms might not be able to run the game at all.

Well, things will become more clear once the developer reveals more information and starts the GTA 6 pre-orders.

