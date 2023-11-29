5 reasons why GTA Online will be supported even after GTA 6 release

While GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games of all time, fans of Grand Theft Auto 5 are wondering if Rockstar Games will continue supporting its online multiplayer mode after the release of the next installment in the series. While the developer has not made any statement regarding this matter, there are a lot of rumors and speculations floating around the internet.

While a lot of players think that Rockstar Games will close the GTA Online servers soon after the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, others believe that the online multiplayer mode will keep receiving updates.

This article provides five reasons why the studio might keep rolling out new content for Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer mode and keep it alive.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 reasons why GTA Online will keep receiving updates even after GTA 6 rolls out

1) GTA Online is very popular

The biggest reason Rockstar Games will keep supporting GTA Online is its immense popularity. According to Steam Charts, the game gets around 80k+ active players on average every day. This is a huge number that will not suddenly disappear after the release of the next title.

Moreover, players have invested a lot of money and time into the game. Closing down the servers suddenly will cause a riot among the fanbase. However, the developer might go ahead with this idea if the active player count drops drastically.

2) GTA 6 might not run on old-gen consoles and low-end PCs

The numerous GTA 6 leaks have given a glimpse of what the upcoming title in the series might look like. If they are true, Rockstar Games has put some serious effort into the graphics and the AIs of the game. While this is fine and dandy, it is an issue for players who don't own PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or a high-end PC.

If Grand Theft Auto 6 turns out to be a resource-heavy game, it might perform poorly, if it runs at all, on these platforms. However, this will ensure that Grand Theft Auto Online stays alive.

3) The online multiplayer generates a good amount of money

While GTA 5 has sold more copies than previous Grand Theft Auto titles, its online multiplayer mode has generated a good amount of revenue to this date. Rockstar Games has included several microtransaction options that a lot of players purchase. These often include in-game money or some exclusive skins that do not affect the gameplay.

Most players purchase the GTA+ membership to obtain these benefits. These produce a constant stream of money for the company, so it will not make much sense to close down the game soon after the launch of the next title.

4) It might work as a bridge between the two games

A lot of players are assuming that Rockstar Games might use GTA Online as a bridge between the current and the upcoming games. Since Grand Theft Auto Online has its own plot with a separate world that receives surprise appearances from certain players occasionally, it is possible to keep it going.

It is also possible that the developers might expand Grand Theft Auto Online for the upcoming game and link both of them. This would serve several purposes; they won't need to create a new multiplayer mode from scratch, and players won't lose their progression just to enjoy the next title. However, there is no confirmed news to back this information.

5) There's still years worth of content left

While Rockstar Games rolls out small updates for Grand Theft Auto Online every week, there's still a lot left to explore in Los Santos and its surrounding areas. At this moment, only Trevor and Franklin from the main campaign have appeared in the multiplayer mode.

Players are hoping to receive a Michael De Santa DLC update that'd allow them to meet one of the protagonists of the game once again and receive missions from him. Apart from this, there are also a lot of closed and undiscovered locations throughout the map that the studio can use for future content.

Since none of this information has been confirmed by Rockstar Games, players are advised to take them with a grain of salt.

