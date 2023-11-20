Rockstar reportedly scrapped GTA 6 extreme weather feature from its map

Rockstar Games' upcoming title, GTA 6, will reportedly miss some features on its map. When a fan suggested hurricanes or tornadoes in Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Universe shattered their wish by sharing some important information. They replied to the user's X (formerly Twitter) post on November 17, 2023, claiming that Rockstar Games has scrapped extreme weather features.

The report came just days before the official GTA 6 trailer is scheduled to be released worldwide. This article explores more details.

GTA 6 map won’t have tornadoes or hurricanes, as per the new report

Expand Tweet

As can be seen in the aforementioned post, a fan shared their desire to see hurricanes or tornadoes in the GTA 6 map. Here’s what Rockstar Universe said following their claim of the scrapped weather plans for the forthcoming game:

“I’ve heard they wanted hurricanes and tornadoes, as to why they were cut I don’t know. It could be tech limitation, it could be something else.”

Just Cause 4, a game similar to GTA, had extreme weather effects that blew the minds of gamers back in 2018. While the rumors are unconfirmed, it won’t be surprising if Rockstar somehow manages to add some realistic weather effects to Grand Theft Auto 6.

GTA 6 map will be based on Miami, as per a recent report

Expand Tweet

On November 8, 2023, Jason Schreier from Bloomberg first reported about the upcoming game's trailer and also confirmed that the map will be based on a Miami-like setting. The map, called Vice City, was last seen in Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories.

If the report is legitimate, gamers will experience the iconic location, likely to be set during the present day. This could be officially confirmed by Rockstar Games in the game's upcoming trailer.

Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer is just days away from its worldwide release

The Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer is set to release within the first two weeks of next month. Here’s Rockstar Games' announcement about the upcoming trailer scheduled for November 8, 2023:

“We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you. Thank you, Sam Houser.”

Players should take all of the rumors and leaks with a grain of salt until the official trailer of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title is released.

Poll : Do you want to see extreme weather conditions in GTA 6? Yes No 1 votes