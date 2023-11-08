“Is Ned Luke teasing a Michael DLC???”: GTA Online fans react to actor’s cryptic social media reply

A GTA Online Michael DLC has been rumored for some time now, and it looks like we finally have an official teaser. Ned Luke, the iconic voice behind Michael De Santa, recently commented on a picture surfacing on the internet where a fan asked if the character is returning. The image shows an older-looking Michael, creating the possibility of a potential DLC update.

X (formerly Twitter) user TGG, a popular gamer and big fan of the series, stated the following after seeing the actor’s reply:

“W..?!Is Ned Luke teasing a Michael DLC???”

Michael De Santa might be returning to the GTA series

Expand Tweet

The user @pradapacino posted a picture of GTA 5’s Michael De Santa on X and asked Ned Luke if he would return. To the surprise of many, the actor responded in the following manner:

“It’s a mystery.”

This led many to believe the actor was teasing a potential return of the character. Here are some of the best reactions to Ned Luke’s latest social media buzz:

A collage of different X posts reacting to Ned Luke's cryptic reply (Image via X)

While fans want Michael to be included in the GTA Online update, it might also be possible that he is teasing a return in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game.

According to reports of Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, Rockstar Games is planning the GTA 6 announcement as early as this week. Moreover, they also mentioned that the trailer for the upcoming game will be released in December to celebrate the company’s 25th anniversary. Here’s what he stated in his report:

“The company plans to then publish a trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI next month to celebrate Rockstar’s 25th anniversary, said the people, who asked to not be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. A spokesperson for Rockstar didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment sent after business hours.”

The report also confirms that there will be two playable protagonists, and the game will be set in a fictional version of Miami, most probably called the Vice City.

Michale’s cryptic message on social media and Bloomberg’s report happening on the same day could also mean that the character might return in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game instead of DLC.

Fans and gamers around the globe are advised to take everything with a grain of salt as nothing about Michael’s return can be said for sure until Rockstar themselves confirm it.