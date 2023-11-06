GTA 5 actor Ned Luke, who voiced Michael De Santa, makes grand entrance at Suwanee Classic Car Show 2023

Ned Luke, the iconic voice actor behind GTA 5’s Michael De Santa, recently appeared at the Suwanee Classic Car Show 2023, much to the delight of fans. The famous actor posted a video clip on X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared his epic entrance involving a stunning Audi R8, some cops, and references to GTA 5.

The Suwanee Classic Car Show is an annual classic car showcase featuring different types of cars. Held on November 5, the event was sponsored by Audi Gwinnett.

GTA 5’s Michael De Santa actor Ned Luke knows how to make an entrance

As seen in the aforementioned X post, Ned Luke, the voice actor for GTA 5’s Michael De Santa, entered the Suwanne Classic Car Show 2023 in a blue-colored Audi R8. The cops can be seen chasing his car from the beginning of the video clip.

The famous voice actor was then pulled over by the cops, who asked him to come out of the vehicle. Luke complied, and just when the cops started a search, he said:

“Don’t touch me! I’m in witness protection”

Ned Luke can also be seen wearing a jacket with the words Los Santos stitched on the back. Fans went delirious seeing him portray the character after all these years and waxed lyrical on social media. Here are some of the noteworthy fan reactions to the video clip:

Rockstar Games has not released any Michael De Santa DLC for the currently popular Grand Theft Auto Online multiplayer game. However, a possibility remains as a big GTA Online update is expected to arrive later this year. The last major DLC was released on June 13, 2023, named the San Andreas Mercenaries, and added tons of new content to the decade-old game.

With both Trevor and Franklin already in the online game, it seems only logical for Rockstar to bring Michael as the final major DLC before announcing Grand Theft Auto 6.

