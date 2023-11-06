Is it worth getting Lampadati Corsita in GTA Online after the Halloween 2023 update?

GTA Online post-Halloween 2023 update was released last Thursday, allowing players another great opportunity to collect some of the best cars the game has to offer. However, there’s one ride that is quite popular among the fanbase despite not being featured in the latest weekly update – the Lampdati Corsita, a 2-seater sports civilian coupe.

The vehicle was added to the game in 2022 as part of The Criminal Enterprises update, and immediately became one of the highlights of the DLC. Fast forward to 2023, and some players could wonder if it’s worth getting after all this time. That being said, this article shares everything about the Lampdati Corsita that GTA Online players should know about.

Lampdati Corsita in GTA Online – A brief design break-down

The Lampadati Corsita in GTA Online is heavily inspired by the famous Maserati MC20. However, it has also taken design cues from the following vehicles:

Headlight set-up and roofline: Lotus Evija

Lotus Evija Side vent: Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Ferrari SF90 Stradale Headlight shape: Ferrari F8 and Hennessey Venom F5

Ferrari F8 and Hennessey Venom F5 Rear fascia: Ferrari Portofino

The Lampadati Corsita has the following visual characteristics, giving it a stylish-looking design presentation, unlike the Declasse Tornado Rat Rod:

Front body:

Curved-shaped front end

Plastic/black splitter with larger edges

A wide mesh-grille

A set of smaller intakes

Modern headlamps consisting of LED-like units as well as narrow strips

A traditional boot lid

The manufacturer’s emblem on the front

Side body:

Plastic/black side skirts with narrow intakes

Butterfly doors with horizontal handles in black color

Painted wing mirrors

Black trim around the windows

Painted A-pillars

Flat roof

Large mesh intakes beside the engine bay

A large window over a large compartment

Rear body:

Lampadati badge in the center, with a number plate below it

Large tail lamps consisting of dual main units, lower indicator units, and middle brake units

Mesh exit vents beside the number plate

Plastic/black rear bumper section

Additional vents with circular exhausts

How does the Lampadati Corsita perform in 2023?

The latest GTA Online weekly update did not feature the Lampdati Corsita, but that doesn’t take away anything from the vehicle. The sports car is powered by none other than a V12 engine with a 6-speed transmission in a RWD layout.

According to the testing done by Broughy1322, the Lampdati Corsita is capable of reaching a staggering top speed of 131.30 mph (211.31 km/h) with a full performance upgrade. It also possesses an impressive acceleration, allowing it to complete one lap in an average time of 1:02.262.

Here are the in-game performance statistics of the Lampadati Corsita:

Speed: 87.38

87.38 Acceleration: 100

100 Braking: 43.33

43.33 Handling: 100

Despite average braking capabilities, the Lampadati Corsita is still one of the best cars in GTA Online for getaway missions.

If gamers are looking for a stylish-looking yet fast vehicle after the Halloween 2023 update, the Lampdati Corsita is the best choice available from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $1,795,000.

