Should GTA Online players get Declasse Tornado Rat Rod in 2023?

GTA Online Declasse Tornado Rat Rod is one of the highlighted vehicles in the latest Halloween 2023 update. Rockstar did its best to make the final Halloween week the most exciting one, and bringing back this two-seater hot rod at a 50% discounted price was a part of it.

The sports classics car was originally added to the game in 2016 as part of the famous Bikers update; however, it’s now 2023, and many wonder if it’s any worth nowadays.

That being said, let’s learn everything about Declasse Tornado Rat Rod in GTA Online and how it performs in 2023.

Declasse Tornado Rat Rod in GTA Online – A Brief Design Overview

The Declasse Tornado Rat Rod is basically a highly modified hot-rod variant of the rusty Tornado, which seems to be based on the real-life custom 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Rat Rod Wagon. While the base remains the same as the Tornado, there are a couple of changes that set it apart from the others.

Here’s a list of important visual characteristics of the Tornado Rat Rod that one must know after the latest GTA Online weekly update:

No front clip present

Extended chassis

A drop-beam aluminum bar on the chassis

Small Suspension linkages

Two articulated bars connected to the overall structure, just like Fränken Stange and Hotknife

Small-sized front bumper with two circular headlamps and turn signals

A massive visible engine fitted with side exhaust stacks, high-velocity stacks, and cam covers with TORNADO badges

No rear fenders

Large-sized rear wheels

Larne trunk on the rear

Chrome-finished rear bumper

Chrome-finished back of the wings

Vertically positioned circular-shaped tail lights

Same greenhouse area as the Tornado

Lifted rear axle on the underside with small suspension badges and four articulated bars

How does the Declasse Tornado Rat Rod perform in 2023

The Declasse Tornado Rat Rod is one of the GTA Online Halloween vehicles that doesn’t provide much other than an appealing look. Despite being powered by a pretty hefty big-block single-overhead camshaft V8 engine, the sports classics car can only reach a top speed of 98.75 mph (158.92 km/h).

Famous creator and analyst Broughy1322 also tested the Declasse Tornado Rat Rod and found that it can complete one lap in 1:18.277, which is a disappointment even though it has decent acceleration. The vehicle also suffers from poor handling capabilities thanks to its rather long wheelbase.

When on the road, its large rear wheels are completely vulnerable to enemy gunfire, making bulletproof tires highly necessary.

Comparing the Declasse Tornado Rat Rod with other Halloween options like Albany Lurcher, the latter seems to be a better choice among the two.

While the GTA Online Halloween 2023 update gives a variety of good vehicles to collect, the Declasse Tornado Rat Rod is not one of them.

Poll : Do you think Declasse Tornado Rat Rod worth buying in 2023? Yes Not at all 0 votes