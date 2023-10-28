5 reasons why Declasse Tornado Rat Rod in GTA Online is not worth buying

The Tornado Rat Rod might be rare to get these days in GTA Online, yet it's hard to justify spending any money on it. Normally, those interested would have to wait for this car to appear on Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport to buy it. Next-gen gamers could also purchase it from another player in the LS Car Meet. Regardless of how one can acquire this vehicle, it isn't worth the hassle.

Everything is subjective when it comes to a vehicle's value. Collectors can feel free to buy the Declasse Tornado Rat Rod, but players seeking something useful won't find anything worthwhile here. Several reasons listed below will cover the flaws of this car.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five reasons to avoid purchasing the Declasse Tornado Rat Rod in GTA Online

1) Terrible performance

It has terrible top speed and lap time for its class (Image via Rockstar Games)

If a GTA Online player is into racing, the Declasse Tornado Rat Rod is a good way for them to lose. Here are its top speed and lap time stats, as recorded by YouTuber Broughy1322:

Top speed: 98.75 mph

98.75 mph Lap time: 1:18.277

These are terrible within the Sports Classic class, as both metrics are within the bottom ten vehicles as of when this article was written. For reference, being 34th out of 42 in lap time and 32nd out of 42 in top speed isn't good.

Don't forget that those comparisons are for the Sports Classic class. Comparing this vehicle to Super, Sport, or Muscle cars would be insulting.

2) Lack of useful features

Old vehicles tend to stay outdated several years later (Image via Rockstar Games)

There isn't anything useful from the Declasse Tornado Rat Rod in GTA Online as far as features go. There is no HSW, Imani Tech, or anything else to differentiate it from the hundreds of cars in the game right now. Players who purchase this automobile are just left with a terrible Sports Classic.

Note that this car debuted in the Bikers update in 2016, so its age doesn't help much in the modern era.

3) Unappealing design

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder (Image via Rockstar Games)

The regular Tornado (which was leaked to be in Grand Theft Auto 6) is also nothing special, so making the front engine more visible doesn't do much to improve its design. If anything, the Declasse Tornado Rat Rod is even less appealing. Fans of Fast & Furious may like it, but even then, there is no guarantee this car looks good to them.

It doesn't help that this vehicle has limited customization features in GTA Online, which ties to the next entry on the list.

4) Limited customization options

Sadly, this car has no liveries to equip. Its customization options aren't anything special to remedy that flaw. The few exhausts and hoods are okay, yet they don't change much visually. Everything else that GTA Online players could customize includes standard run-of-the-mill facets like paint colors and wheels.

Rockstar Games isn't known for retroactively adding such features, so what a player gets here is all they can modify for likely the rest of the Declasse Tornado Rat Rod's existence.

5) Doesn't offer much for its price

It's not a good investment from an efficiency standpoint (Image via Rockstar Games)

This car typically costs $378,000, with some weekly updates offering discounts as high as 50%. You're not getting much value, regardless if you pay full price or get a deal on this automobile. Many of the previous reasons listed in this article are relevant here:

Bad performance

Lack of useful features to create a niche for this car

Limited customization options

While this vehicle isn't expensive per se, it's still advisable to save money for something more useful to one's GTA Online account.

Poll : Do you like buying bad cars in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes