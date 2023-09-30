5 best ways to make money in GTA Online after The Cayo Perico Heist nerf

The Cayo Perico Heist nerf significantly hampered a solo player's ability to make a ton of money in GTA Online. Thankfully, there are alternatives that gamers can do to make a good amount of cash. This game has a plethora of moneymakers available at the moment, many of which solo players can do. The best ones would usually be what pays you millions for not much effort.

For context, The Cayo Perico Heist nerf addressed here refers to a few things. Most Primary Targets pay 30% less, and all Secondary Targets except Gold are worth 10% less now. El Rubio's safe has a lower threshold, going from $50,000 to $20,000. Finally, the setup fee went from $25,000 to $100,000. These were quite the harsh nerfs, so let's look at some alternatives.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Disappointed by The Cayo Perico Heist nerf? Try out these five ways to make money in GTA Online instead

1) Sell Missions

Sell Missions are a good way to make extra money in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The recent GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist nerf was underwhelming, as players basically lost nearly $300K off most Primary Targets and had to spend an extra $75K just on the setup. If you want to make millions these days, then Sell Missions are still as reliable as ever. You can do them in Invite Only Sessions to be safe, but daring players can earn extra in Public Sessions with plenty of people in it.

Many Sell Missions can give players hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars. You have several businesses to choose from in this regard:

Special Cargo Warehouse

Vehicle Warehouse

Nightclub Warehouse

Biker Businesses

Bunker

Hangar

Acid Lab

Note that some weekly updates can offer 2x or even 3x the payout. Check the Rockstar Newswire to see if one is live or if some similar bonus like boosted production rates is active when you read this article.

2) The Diamond Casino Heist or The Bogdan Problem

The Diamond Casino Heist isn't soloable like The Cayo Perico Heist (Image via Rockstar Games)

Only The Cayo Perico Heist was nerfed recently. That means other heists were not negatively affected by such changes. There are several alternatives in GTA Online, with two of them being the best moneymakers. Note that all heists except The Cayo Perico Heist require at least two players.

The Diamond Casino Heist requires you to own an Arcade, yet it's worth the resources as arguably the new number-one heist in the game in terms of payouts. The Bogdan Problem is recommended if you have a buddy who knows how to do the Heist Replay Glitch, as that is invaluable in skipping the tedious prep missions.

3) Passive Income

The Nightclub safe can hold up to $250K at a time (Image via Rockstar Games)

You don't have to work hard to get a lot of money in GTA Online. Some players might find The Cayo Perico Heist too tedious, so if you want an easy alternative, try some Passive Income methods. Examples include:

Nightclub (up to $50,000 an in-game day)

Agency (up to $20,000 an in-game day)

Arcade (up to $5,000 an in-game day)

That might not seem amazing, but you must keep in mind that this is Passive Income. You don't have to do much to guarantee these profits. Not to mention, many Sell Missions rely on stock to accumulate over time, meaning you can kill two birds with one stone just through the passage of time alone.

4) Time Trials

Time Trials are high-skill, but high-reward (Image via Rockstar Games)

In terms of time investment, completing Time Trials is among the most efficient activities for you to do in GTA Online. You have several options:

Regular Time Trials: ~$100,000 weekly

~$100,000 weekly HSW Time Trials: ~$250,000 weekly

~$250,000 weekly Junk Energy Time Trials: ~$50,000 daily

~$50,000 daily RC Time Trials: ~$50,000 daily

Completing any Time Trial should only take about one to three minutes. If you're a good driver, then this activity is an amazing moneymaker. The only limitation is the weekly or daily cap. Note that all these numbers are for completing a single Time Trial, so it's not like you have to grind often for good profits.

5) Money glitches

Rulebreakers can easily make way more cash with exploits than farming The Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

This cash cow will vary based on the week you're reading this article. Essentially, there are numerous exploits in GTA Online that allow players to make significantly more cash than normal. Examples include:

Frozen Money Glitch

Vehicle Duplication Glitch

It is worth mentioning that Rockstar Games did nerf the Daily Sell Limit for vehicles recently, meaning players must be smarter about selling their illegitimate rides. To be safe, selling two vehicles per two hours seems ideal.

Poll : Do you like doing most heists in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes