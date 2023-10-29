5 most exciting things to do during GTA Online Halloween 2023 event

GTA Online Halloween 2023’s latest and final weekly event is currently live, embracing the spooky month with a lot of seasonal promotions and game modes. From now until October 31, 2023, players can participate in some of the best Halloween-themed activities the game has to offer, including ghosts, animals, crazy monsters, possessed vehicles, and much more.

That being said, this article lists five of the best and most exciting things one can do in the latest GTA Online Halloween 2023 event.

5 of the best GTA Online Halloween things players must try in 2023

1) Ghosts Exposed

GTA Online Ghosts Exposed is the brand new seasonal collectible that debuted in Los Santos as part of the summer DLC, San Andreas Mercenaries. Players can find ghosts looming in 10 different locations, take a picture of them via their in-game smartphones, and earn $15,000 from each photograph. The final one will even give $50,000 extra cash for completing the event.

Photographing all ghosts in a day will also unlock the Ghosts Exposed livery for the new Albany Brigham vehicle. It’s interesting, fun, and refreshing to see such offerings in the latest GTA Online Halloween 2023 event.

2) Possessed Animals

The GTA Online Possessed Animals is also a brand new seasonal random event introduced as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries continuation. During it, possessed animals appear in Los Santos between 8 pm and 1 am, and try to kill players.

These creatures look normal, but they become hostile as soon as players approach them. There are different kinds of possessed animals that one can find during this Halloween 2023 week:

Coyote

Cougar

Dogs

Boar

Deer

The following conditions must be met for these possessed animals to spawn in any lobby:

Players must stay in a lobby for 16 real-life minutes

Players must be in Free Roam mode

Players must not be inside any building

Players must be on foot and not in any vehicle

Players must be near a certain area where these creatures often spawn

3) Jack O’ Lanterns

GTA Online Jack O’ Lanterns are a returning seasonal collectible in the latest Halloween 2023 update. Originally debuted last year as part of The Criminal Enterprises, players once again have a golden opportunity to earn exclusive rewards from participating in this freemode event.

There are 200 Jack O’ Lanterns, most commonly called pumpkins, throughout the map. Every day, the first 10 pumpkins will reward players with $50,000 as well as the Horror Pumpkin Mask.

Collecting all 200 in a day will give an extra $50,000 and the Pumpkin Tee. Moreover, players will get either a Trick or a Treat every time they collect a pumpkin:

Tricks:

Energy Pulse

Explosion

Shock

Stoned

Treat:

Snacks

Peyote

Reputation

Health and Armour

Money

4) Phantom Car

GTA Online Phantom Car is also one of the returning random events that debuted in 2021 as part of the Los Santos Tuners update. During this Halloween 2023 event, players can find a special Tornado Custom vehicle in the freemode driven by an invisible NPC. This unique-looking ride only spawns between 9 pm to 5 am, and instantly becomes aggressive as soon as players are on foot. It will attempt to ram and eliminate them.

The only way to defeat the Phantom Car is to either escape it or destroy it using explosive weapons like Grenade or Rocket Launcher.

5) Cerberus Surprise

The Exotic Exports Cerberus Surprise is also one of the returning random events currently available after the latest GTA Online Halloween 2023 update. A driverless modified variant of the Apocalypse Cerberus truck hunts down players in one of the 12 possible Exotic Export Vehicle locations. As soon as one enters it, the driverless truck starts up and begins to ram them to death.

The chase will last for five minutes, after which the Apocalypse Cerberus truck will break down. The event can also be ended earlier if players die or complete the delivery.

Participating in all of the above-mentioned Halloween-themed game events is the perfect way to celebrate the spooky month while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

Poll : Are you enjoying for the GTA Online Halloween 2023 event? Yes Not at all 0 votes