Everything to know about GTA Online Possessed Animals Halloween 2023 event

GTA Online Halloween 2023 update is currently running through October 31, 2023, and players have many new facets to explore during this period. Whether it’s the introduction of the new Ghosts Exposed hunt or the returning UFO sightseeing, Rockstar Games has left no tables unturned to celebrate the spooky season. However, with all the festive-themed celebrations comes Possessed Animals.
The Possessed Animals is a brand new random event in which players can encounter wild beasts on the streets of Los Santos. This article elaborates on everything arriving in this new Halloween-themed game mode.
Where to find the Possessed Animals in the GTA Online Halloween 2023 event?
For this event, Rockstar Games has added five different types of possessed animals that may appear at various locations. The above map shows all the possible areas where these spooky creatures can spawn, with the colored dots representing the following:
Red - Boars
- Grapeseed
- Mount Chiliad
- Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness
Orange - Cougars
- Land Act Reservoir
- Davis Quartz
- San Chianski Mountain Range
- Mount Gordo
Green - Deer
- Paleto Forest
- Raton Canyon
- Tongva Hills
Dark Yellow-Green - Coyotes
- Murrieta Oil Field, Palomino Highlands
- Ron Alternates Wind Farm
- Sandy Shores
- Great Chaparral
- Tongva Hills
Blue - Pigs
- Paleto Boulevard/Duluoz Avenue
- Harmony Plaza, Route 68
- Mount Zonah Medical Center, Rockford Hills
However, GTA Online Possessed Animals doesn't go overboard with these spawns, as they appear mostly between 8 pm and 1 am in-game time.
How to trigger Possessed Animals in the latest Halloween 2023 update?
There are several conditions that GTA Online players must meet before encountering the possessed animals in an online session:
- One must be in Free Roam mode and not inside a property/building
- One must complete 16 minutes of real-life time after joining a lobby
- One must be on foot in Los Santos or Blaine County, as entering any vehicle cancels the event
- One must be present near the aforementioned possible locations
Once all the conditions are fulfilled, a possessed animal will appear. These creatures may look normal at first but immediately become hostile upon approaching. Their fur will turn black, and several wounds or splotches of blood will dot their bodies. Players will also notice their red glowing eyes while scampering away.
One should beware that these possessed animals have high health, and they can withstand several explosions with ease. The event will automatically end in the following conditions:
- If the animals die
- If players die
- If an animal won’t be able to reach its target for too long
- If another event gets triggered
- If players leave the area
- If players enter any vehicle
While there’s no monetary reward for eliminating these animals, it’s still a fun inclusion in Los Santos as players await Grand Theft Auto 6.
