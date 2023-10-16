GTA
Everything to know about GTA Online Possessed Animals Halloween 2023 event

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Oct 16, 2023 20:04 GMT
A brief about the new Possessed Animals random event in GTA Online Halloween Event 2023 (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online Halloween 2023 update is currently running through October 31, 2023, and players have many new facets to explore during this period. Whether it’s the introduction of the new Ghosts Exposed hunt or the returning UFO sightseeing, Rockstar Games has left no tables unturned to celebrate the spooky season. However, with all the festive-themed celebrations comes Possessed Animals.

The Possessed Animals is a brand new random event in which players can encounter wild beasts on the streets of Los Santos. This article elaborates on everything arriving in this new Halloween-themed game mode.

Where to find the Possessed Animals in the GTA Online Halloween 2023 event?

A map showing all possible locations of the Possessed Animals (Image via GTA Lens)

For this event, Rockstar Games has added five different types of possessed animals that may appear at various locations. The above map shows all the possible areas where these spooky creatures can spawn, with the colored dots representing the following:

Red - Boars

  • Grapeseed
  • Mount Chiliad
  • Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness

Orange - Cougars

  • Land Act Reservoir
  • Davis Quartz
  • San Chianski Mountain Range
  • Mount Gordo

Green - Deer

  • Paleto Forest
  • Raton Canyon
  • Tongva Hills

Dark Yellow-Green - Coyotes

  • Murrieta Oil Field, Palomino Highlands
  • Ron Alternates Wind Farm
  • Sandy Shores
  • Great Chaparral
  • Tongva Hills

Blue - Pigs

  • Paleto Boulevard/Duluoz Avenue
  • Harmony Plaza, Route 68
  • Mount Zonah Medical Center, Rockford Hills

However, GTA Online Possessed Animals doesn't go overboard with these spawns, as they appear mostly between 8 pm and 1 am in-game time.

How to trigger Possessed Animals in the latest Halloween 2023 update?

youtube-cover

There are several conditions that GTA Online players must meet before encountering the possessed animals in an online session:

  1. One must be in Free Roam mode and not inside a property/building
  2. One must complete 16 minutes of real-life time after joining a lobby
  3. One must be on foot in Los Santos or Blaine County, as entering any vehicle cancels the event
  4. One must be present near the aforementioned possible locations

Once all the conditions are fulfilled, a possessed animal will appear. These creatures may look normal at first but immediately become hostile upon approaching. Their fur will turn black, and several wounds or splotches of blood will dot their bodies. Players will also notice their red glowing eyes while scampering away.

One should beware that these possessed animals have high health, and they can withstand several explosions with ease. The event will automatically end in the following conditions:

  • If the animals die
  • If players die
  • If an animal won’t be able to reach its target for too long
  • If another event gets triggered
  • If players leave the area
  • If players enter any vehicle

While there’s no monetary reward for eliminating these animals, it’s still a fun inclusion in Los Santos as players await Grand Theft Auto 6.

