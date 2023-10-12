GTA Online Possessed Animals: All map locations, types, and more (Halloween 2023)

Possessed Animals are now available to find in free roam within GTA Online. Five types of this wildlife exist, which include boars, cougars, coyotes, deer, and pugs. Normally, such animals do not spawn in the overworld in this game. The Possessed Animals that are generated during Halloween 2023 are a little different in that they are supernatural beings. Moreover, this event essentially involves players getting attacked by these spooky creatures.

Halloween 2023 doesn't offer any special rewards related to these entities. However, a few requirements of note will be discussed later in this article for players seeking Possessed Animals.

Map of all Possessed Animals in GTA Online's Halloween 2023 event

A map showing all Possessed Animals (Image via GTA Lens)

The above map shows several colored dots, which represent the following:

Blue = pugs

Dark yellow-green = coyotes

Green = deers

Orange = cougars

Red = boars

Generally speaking, most of these Possessed Animals from the latest GTA Online weekly update spawn in the game's northern half near its map's rural parts. A few pugs are in Los Santos and some coyotes, as well as cougars, in the vicinity of the main city.

Possessed creatures do have a few caveats worth addressing in the next section, such as limitations, requirements, etc.

Important notes about Possessed Animals in GTA Online

Here is a quick rundown of important things of note regarding this new Halloween 2023 content:

Appearance: The Possessed Animals come in the form of blackish creatures with reddish eyes.

The Possessed Animals come in the form of blackish creatures with reddish eyes. Behavior: They are not friendly and will attack you if you're near them. They will continue to chase you for up to five minutes. This content also ends prematurely if you eliminate the creature or enter a vehicle.

They are not friendly and will attack you if you're near them. They will continue to chase you for up to five minutes. This content also ends prematurely if you eliminate the creature or enter a vehicle. Requirements: This Halloween 2023 content can be done solo in any session type, but only between 8 pm and 1 am. The server must be at least 16 minutes old.

This Halloween 2023 content can be done solo in any session type, but only between 8 pm and 1 am. The server must be at least 16 minutes old. Rewards: Players don't get anything for shooting them. Once a possessed creature is defeated, they vanish in a red mist.

Note that there is a cooldown of 20 minutes for another Possessed Animal to spawn. Players will just fight a single being at a time. How you approach this content is up to you. Just know that it's very easy to avoid if this is not something you're into, as entering any vehicle makes it easy to evade them.

Other Halloween 2023 notes

The Albany Brigham has just debuted (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players should know that other Halloween content is now out as well. For example, Ghosts Exposed is currently available, allowing players to photograph specters for money and RP. If they snapshot every phantom, then they even get to unlock a free livery for their Albany Brigham.

Phantom Cars are also around to spook the player, provided there are two people in the lobby. This GTA Online event involves a mysterious vehicle trying to eliminate you. There are also several new Halloween Deathmatches and props active at the moment.

Even UFOs from last year's event are back. There is a lot for players to look forward to this week. Just note that there isn't anything related to Grand Theft Auto 6 in this content.

