All possible ghost locations in GTA Online Halloween 2023 update

One of the main Halloween 2023 events in GTA Online involves going to various ghost locations and taking photos of them. This content is better known as Ghosts Exposed. Though it's not released yet, several datamines show where players can find these spectral beings. The title features ten of them in total, with nine having two separate areas where players can find them.

GTA Online fans who photograph nine specters will unlock the final ghost's location. It's also worth mentioning this last apparition can only be found in a single spot, one befitting for the character involved.

Note: The latter parts of this article contain spoilers.

Map of all possible ghost locations in GTA Online's Halloween 2023 event

A map of all 10 ghosts and where they can spawn (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

The above map should prove useful, assuming Rockstar Games doesn't alter the apprations' locations once the Ghosts Exposed event is finally live. Past content featured on the GTAWeb.eu interactive map hadn't changed when it was released, so that's likely to be the case this Halloween 2023 update as well.

White icons show the regular nine ghosts, while the single yellow one is for the final specter that players can photograph. One thing that gamers might notice is that there are more than ten icons here. That is because all of the default phantoms spawn in one of two locations, which are usually right near one another. A video showing off all the relevant spots can be seen below.

Gameplay video of all ten ghost locations for Halloween 2023

This event essentially has a GTA Online player taking out their phone, going to Snapmatic, then snapshotting the relevant phantom. Each time you photograph an apparition, you get $20,000. You will receive an additional $50,000 if you manage to take a photo of all ten ghosts, yielding a grand total of $250,000 plus a new livery for the Albany Brigham.

Note that each location has a different spawn time. One might only appear between 8 and 9 pm, while another can spawn as late as between 5 and 6 am.

These are military times, from 0 to 24 (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

This infographic should help clarify the potential ghost locations once this event goes live in GTA Online. Datamines of this information have been posted on various interactive maps, such as GTAWeb.eu and GTA Lens. Remember, this assumes that Rockstar Games won't randomly change this data once the relevant Halloween 2023 update launches in GTA Online.

Rewards of Halloween 2023's Ghosts Exposed event

The $250,000 bonus was already touched on earlier in this article, but another reward worth discussing is the Ghosts Exposed livery for the Albany Brigham. This item an obvious spoof of the Ghostbusters, with its logo plastered around the car and a few horizontal green and black stripes.

This vehicle will cost $1,499,000 when it gets released. GTA Online players can purchase this ride from Southern San Andreas Super Autos and customize it with the unique livery at Los Santos Customs, should they have unlocked it from this spooky update.

That's everything players need to know about Ghosts Exposed, ranging from locations to rewards.

