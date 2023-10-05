List of GTA 5 Halloween 2023 bonuses revealed with the new update today

New GTA 5 Halloween 2023 bonuses are out in Grand Theft Auto as of the recent update on October 5, 2023. This spooky time of year has plenty of tricks and treats for gamers to enjoy, especially when it comes to certain jobs. Various Adversary Modes have returned with a 2x or 3x bonus in terms of money and RP. This article will cover all the relevant jobs affected.
Much of the core GTA 5 Halloween 2023 events are yet to debut in this recent update. Thus, gamers may wish to stick with the Survival and Adversary Modes offered this week, particularly since the 2x or 3x bonuses can make them worthwhile to do.
All GTA 5 Halloween 2023 bonuses for the Grand Theft Auto Online update (October 5-11)
The recent GTA Online weekly update for GTA 5 Halloween 2023 is all about various Survival and Adversary Modes getting double or triple payments. Here are the Survival Jobs awarding 2x money and RP:
- Project 4808A: Terminal
- Project 4808BL: Ranch
- Project 4808C: Grapeseed
- Project 4808D: Desert
- Project 4808E: Arena
- Project 4808F: Pillbox
- Project 4808G: Zancudo
The only 3x bonuses offered this week are for the following Adversary Modes:
- Judgment Day I
- Judgment Day II
- Judgment Day III
- Judgment Day IV
- Judgment Day V
- Judgment Day VI
- Judgment Day VII
You can access all these jobs via the in-game pause menu under the Online tab.
Here are all the other Adversary Modes to do for 2x cash and RP as part of the first batch of GTA 5 Halloween 2023 content:
- Bunker - Slasher
- Lost Vs Damned I
- Lost Vs Damned II
- Lost Vs Damned III
- Lost Vs Damned IV
- Lost Vs Damned V
- Lost Vs Damned VI
- Lost Vs Damned VII
- Missile Base - Slasher
- Slasher I
- Slasher II
- Slasher III
- Slasher IV
- Slasher V
- Slashers I
- Slashers II
- Slashers III
- Slashers IV
- Slashers V
- Slashers VI
- Slashers VII
- Condemned I
- Condemned II
- Condemned III
- Condemned IV
- Condemned V
- Condemned VI
- Condemned VII
- Diamond Slasher
These jobs can be done at Rank 1. Note that there are two separate Adversary Modes with very similar names here (Slasher and Slashers).
There is one other bonus worth mentioning this week as part of the first GTA 5 Halloween 2023 update. All Special Cargo Sell Missions are awarding Grand Theft Auto Online players with 2x money and RP.
That's it for the regular bonuses. Don't forget that GTA+ subscribers also get:
- 2x money and RP on the Assault on Cayo Perico job
- 2x money and RP on Hidden Caches
- 2x cash when robbing Armored Trucks.
- 1.5x money and RP on HSW Time Trials
Additionally, Grand Theft Auto Online players who log in this week will get a free Scarlet Vintage Devil Mask. Even if the jobs don't interest you, the free mask might.
All these GTA 5 Halloween 2023 bonuses, including the GTA+ benefits, will last through October 11, 2023.
New content will arrive with the October 12 update, so stay tuned for further news on that front. Until then, enjoy the current horrifying jobs while they're still around (and paying extra, too).
Check out the latest GTA 6 announcement rumors here.
Poll : Do you like the Halloween-themed Adversary Modes?
Yes
No
0 votes