List of GTA 5 Halloween 2023 bonuses revealed with the new update today

New GTA 5 Halloween 2023 bonuses are out in Grand Theft Auto as of the recent update on October 5, 2023. This spooky time of year has plenty of tricks and treats for gamers to enjoy, especially when it comes to certain jobs. Various Adversary Modes have returned with a 2x or 3x bonus in terms of money and RP. This article will cover all the relevant jobs affected.

Much of the core GTA 5 Halloween 2023 events are yet to debut in this recent update. Thus, gamers may wish to stick with the Survival and Adversary Modes offered this week, particularly since the 2x or 3x bonuses can make them worthwhile to do.

All GTA 5 Halloween 2023 bonuses for the Grand Theft Auto Online update (October 5-11)

The recent GTA Online weekly update for GTA 5 Halloween 2023 is all about various Survival and Adversary Modes getting double or triple payments. Here are the Survival Jobs awarding 2x money and RP:

Project 4808A: Terminal

Project 4808BL: Ranch

Project 4808C: Grapeseed

Project 4808D: Desert

Project 4808E: Arena

Project 4808F: Pillbox

Project 4808G: Zancudo

The only 3x bonuses offered this week are for the following Adversary Modes:

Judgment Day I

Judgment Day II

Judgment Day III

Judgment Day IV

Judgment Day V

Judgment Day VI

Judgment Day VII

You can access all these jobs via the in-game pause menu under the Online tab.

This is the free mask you get by logging in this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are all the other Adversary Modes to do for 2x cash and RP as part of the first batch of GTA 5 Halloween 2023 content:

Bunker - Slasher

Lost Vs Damned I

Lost Vs Damned II

Lost Vs Damned III

Lost Vs Damned IV

Lost Vs Damned V

Lost Vs Damned VI

Lost Vs Damned VII

Missile Base - Slasher

Slasher I

Slasher II

Slasher III

Slasher IV

Slasher V

Slashers I

Slashers II

Slashers III

Slashers IV

Slashers V

Slashers VI

Slashers VII

Condemned I

Condemned II

Condemned III

Condemned IV

Condemned V

Condemned VI

Condemned VII

Diamond Slasher

These jobs can be done at Rank 1. Note that there are two separate Adversary Modes with very similar names here (Slasher and Slashers).

There is one other bonus worth mentioning this week as part of the first GTA 5 Halloween 2023 update. All Special Cargo Sell Missions are awarding Grand Theft Auto Online players with 2x money and RP.

That's it for the regular bonuses. Don't forget that GTA+ subscribers also get:

2x money and RP on the Assault on Cayo Perico job

2x money and RP on Hidden Caches

2x cash when robbing Armored Trucks.

1.5x money and RP on HSW Time Trials

Additionally, Grand Theft Auto Online players who log in this week will get a free Scarlet Vintage Devil Mask. Even if the jobs don't interest you, the free mask might.

All these GTA 5 Halloween 2023 bonuses, including the GTA+ benefits, will last through October 11, 2023.

New content will arrive with the October 12 update, so stay tuned for further news on that front. Until then, enjoy the current horrifying jobs while they're still around (and paying extra, too).

