GTA+ benefits for September 2023 revealed

A new set of GTA+ benefits became active on September 14, 2023. They will expire by October 11, 2023. Like always, only PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players can purchase this monthly subscription. If you already have GTA+, it will be auto-renewed by default. Now, let's check out what's in store for subscribers for the rest of September to early October 2023.

The new Bravado Hotring Hellfire is the free vehicle being offered this month by the service this month. No property is included in GTA+'s September benefits. That said, many of the usual bonuses are active this month, so let's check them out below.

List of all GTA+ benefits from September 14 to October 11, 2023

Let's start with the Vinewood Car Club's offerings this week. You can get a free Bravado Hotring Hellfire, plus 20% discounts on the following vehicles:

Imponte Deluxo

Pegassi Oppressor

Benefactor Krieger

Karin S95

Overflod Entity MT

Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio

Declasse Granger 3600LX

Coil Raiden

Enus Paragon R

Here is a quick rundown of all the other new benefits on offer for current GTA+ subscribers:

Free Bravado Hotring Hellfire

Access to the Orange/Blue Flip Chameleon Paint and Anadozied Copper Pearl Chameleon Wheel Paint

Free clothes: San Andreas Federal Reserve tee, Republican Space Rangers tee, and You Own Los Santos Hoodie

Free Kosatka Guided Missiles

Shorter cooldowns and no cost for Taxi rides

Gun Van's location will always be on the map

$500,000

Free CEO/VIP Abilities

Free Vehicle Requests

Shark Cards+

Note that some Gun Van offerings may include special discounts for every GTA Online weekly update. The only thing left to cover is the bonuses.

These are the free clothes offered (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA+ subscribers from September 14 to October 11, 2023, will get the following multipliers on these activities:

2x cash and RP on Assault on Cayo Perico

2x cash from Armored Trucks

1.5x cash and RP on HSW Time Trials

2x cash and RP on Hidden Caches

Finally, all subscribers also get 30% off every boat in GTA Online. That's the end of this month's benefits.

A closer look at the Bravado Hotring Hellfire

An official Bravado Hotring Hellfire advert (Image via Rockstar Games)

Normally, the Bravado Hotring Hellfire costs $1,810,000, but GTA+ subscribers can get it for free (hence no need to do GTA Online money glitches or other grinds). Here are its recorded performance stats from YouTuber Broughy1322:

Top speed: 124.3 mph (22nd for Sports cars)

124.3 mph (22nd for Sports cars) Lap time: 1:07.383 (83rd for Sports cars)

Interestingly, its lap time can be reduced to 1:06.266 if you know how to brake and take advantage of this vehicle's flaps. This isn't a particularly special car apart from the fact that it has a few dozen different liveries you could put on it.

Another look at the new Bravado Hotring Hellfire (Image via Rockstar Games)

That's it for this month's recap of GTA+ benefits. Some players may like the offerings, while others might find them lackluster and may wait for next month's bonuses.

