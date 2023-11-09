GTA+ membership bonuses for November 2023 released

Brand new GTA+ membership bonuses and rewards have just been released for November. From now until December 11, 2023, subscribers of that service can claim a free vehicle, exclusive discounts on Super Yatch and Casino Penthouse Modifications, Arcade Upgrades and Modifications, and more. They can also find rare diamonds while doing The Diamond Casino Heist.

The Vinewood Car Club also offers a new set of vehicles at lucrative prices throughout November 2023 for GTA+ subscribers.

GTA+ membership bonuses for November 2023: A brief list of each reward

Firstly, the GTA+ membership bonuses for November 2023 include a free Ocelot Pariah for all new as well as existing subscribers until December 11, 2023. This is a two-seater civilian sports car that is quite popular among fans for its outstanding performance. Subscribers can claim it either via the Legendary Motorsport in-game website or from The Vinewood Car Club.

Here’s a brief list of all the membership bonuses Grand Theft Auto Online players can claim this month:

Ocelot Pariah

Anodized Copper Pearl Chameleon Paint

Graphite Prismatic Pearl Wheel Paint

Anodized Gold Pearl Chameleon Wheel Paint

Bleedin’ Tasty Hoodie

Bleedin’ Tasty Shorts

Cluckin’ Bell Hoodie

Cluckin’ Bell Cuffed Sweats

Free Arcade (Davis Warehouse)

Boosted chance of finding vault diamonds vault during The Diamond Casino Heist

40% off on Arcade Upgrades and Modifications

50% off on Super Yacht Modifications

50% off on Casino Penthouse Modifications

Free Casino Penthouse Member Parties

Apart from the above-mentioned bonuses, Grand Theft Auto Online players can claim the following membership discounts at The Vinewood Club:

Imponte Deluxo (20% off) - $4,600,000

Pegassi Oppressor (20% off) - $2,200,000

Benefactor Krieger (20% off) - $2,300,000

Pfister Astron Custom (20% off) - $1,395,608

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus (20% off) - $3,619,152

Pegassi Torero (20% off) - $798,400

Ocelot XA-21 (20% off) - $1,900,000

Truffade Thrax (20% off) - $1,876,416

Overflod Entity XXR (20% off) - $1,844,000

In November, subscribers are also entitled to the regular President benefits, including:

$500,000

Exclusive Taxi Services

Free of cost CEO/VIP Abilities

Free of cost Vehicle Requests

Access to Member-Only Shark Cards

The latest GTA Online weekly update also offers the Ocelot Penetrator as the Podium vehicle of the week.

