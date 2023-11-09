GTA+ membership bonuses for November 2023 released

Brand new GTA+ membership bonuses and rewards have just been released for November. From now until December 11, 2023, subscribers of that service can claim a free vehicle, exclusive discounts on Super Yatch and Casino Penthouse Modifications, Arcade Upgrades and Modifications, and more. They can also find rare diamonds while doing The Diamond Casino Heist.
The Vinewood Car Club also offers a new set of vehicles at lucrative prices throughout November 2023 for GTA+ subscribers.
GTA+ membership bonuses for November 2023: A brief list of each reward
Firstly, the GTA+ membership bonuses for November 2023 include a free Ocelot Pariah for all new as well as existing subscribers until December 11, 2023. This is a two-seater civilian sports car that is quite popular among fans for its outstanding performance. Subscribers can claim it either via the Legendary Motorsport in-game website or from The Vinewood Car Club.
Here’s a brief list of all the membership bonuses Grand Theft Auto Online players can claim this month:
- Ocelot Pariah
- Anodized Copper Pearl Chameleon Paint
- Graphite Prismatic Pearl Wheel Paint
- Anodized Gold Pearl Chameleon Wheel Paint
- Bleedin’ Tasty Hoodie
- Bleedin’ Tasty Shorts
- Cluckin’ Bell Hoodie
- Cluckin’ Bell Cuffed Sweats
- Free Arcade (Davis Warehouse)
- Boosted chance of finding vault diamonds vault during The Diamond Casino Heist
- 40% off on Arcade Upgrades and Modifications
- 50% off on Super Yacht Modifications
- 50% off on Casino Penthouse Modifications
- Free Casino Penthouse Member Parties
Apart from the above-mentioned bonuses, Grand Theft Auto Online players can claim the following membership discounts at The Vinewood Club:
- Imponte Deluxo (20% off) - $4,600,000
- Pegassi Oppressor (20% off) - $2,200,000
- Benefactor Krieger (20% off) - $2,300,000
- Pfister Astron Custom (20% off) - $1,395,608
- Pegassi Weaponized Ignus (20% off) - $3,619,152
- Pegassi Torero (20% off) - $798,400
- Ocelot XA-21 (20% off) - $1,900,000
- Truffade Thrax (20% off) - $1,876,416
- Overflod Entity XXR (20% off) - $1,844,000
In November, subscribers are also entitled to the regular President benefits, including:
- $500,000
- Exclusive Taxi Services
- Free of cost CEO/VIP Abilities
- Free of cost Vehicle Requests
- Access to Member-Only Shark Cards
The latest GTA Online weekly update also offers the Ocelot Penetrator as the Podium vehicle of the week.
