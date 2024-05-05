5 supercars that GTA 6 NPCs should drive commonly around the map

While the GTA 6 fans continue to speculate on what new vehicles Rockstar Games will add to the upcoming game, the cars the NPCs will drive should not be overseen. Players have to heavily rely on NPC cars and Personal Vehicles of the protagonists in Story Mode. Therefore, the studio must add some prominent supercars as NPC vehicles in the upcoming game.

This article lists five supercars that the GTA 6 map should have as NPC cars.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

Five supercars that NPCs should drive commonly around the GTA 6 map

1) Bravado Banshee 900R

While the Bravado Banshee is confirmed to be a returning car in GTA 6, Rockstar Games should also add the 900R version from Benny’s Original Motor Works department. The Bravado Banshee 900R is superior and faster than the base model.

Since the Banshee is a common NPC car in the Grand Theft Auto series, Rockstar Games could also add the Bravado Banshee Hao’s Special Works version.

2) Truffade Nero Custom

The Truffade Nero Custom is a perfect addition to GTA 6, as it portrays the lavish lifestyle of the people of Miami. The first official trailer showed that the Vice City NPCs drive more expensive cars compared to Grand Theft Auto 5.

The Truffade Nero Custom is a perfect combination of luxury and performance. It is a Benny’s Original Motor Works certified car in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. Therefore, Rockstar Games should bring back the customizability aspect as well.

3) Pegassi Zentorno

The Pegassi Zentorno is already available as a purchasable and an NPC car in Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode. However, its spawn instances are so low that you can rarely spot it on the streets. Since the vehicle was already spotted in the first GTA 6 trailer, Rockstar Games should increase its spawn rates.

The Pegassi Zentorno in Grand Theft Auto 5 is one of the most valued supercars. The upcoming game should also continue its legacy by adding it as an NPC car. It has the potential to be the next Banshee of the Grand Theft Auto series.

4) Grotti Turismo R

The Grotti Turismo R is one of the fastest supercars in Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode, and it is also loved by new players in Grand Theft Auto Online. However, similar to the Pegassi Zentorno, it also has a low spawn rate. As a result, many players don’t realize that this car exists in the Story Mode free roam as well.

Therefore, the Grotti Turismo R should be made more common among the NPCs of Vice City and the State of Leonida in GTA 6. Rockstar Games could also add it as one of the Personal Vehicles for the protagonists.

5) Ocelot Virtue

Despite having a rough start, the Ocelot Virtue is currently one of the most loved vehicles in GTA Online. Its speed and compact size allow players to cut through traffic easily. Rockstar Games should definitely add it as an NPC car in GTA 6.

It is one of the best Imani Tech vehicles in GTA Online. But, these features will not be required in Story Mode. Instead, Rockstar should add more customizations and engine power.

FAQ

Will there be new cars in GTA 6?

Yes. Rockstar Games showed many new cars in the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer. Some of them include those inspired by the Buick Skylark 6th Gen, Lamborghini Aventador, Dodge Ram Dually, and many more. These cars are yet to be identified by their in-game names.

