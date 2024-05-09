GTA Online weekly discounts (May 9-15, 2024)

The newest set of GTA Online weekly discounts for May 2024 is now available, and Rockstar Games is currently offering up to 40% discount on numerous useful items in Los Santos. From now until May 15, 2024, you can jump into the world of Grand Theft Auto Online and save a lot of your hard-earned cash by buying new sets of wheels on sale. This week’s selection includes vehicles from the likes of Shitzu, Dinka, Ocelot, Pegassi, Lampadati, and Grotti.

Galaxy Super Yachts are also on sale for the next seven days, making it the best time to invest in them during the ongoing GTA Online weekly discounts.

GTA Online weekly discounts: List of items on sale this week (May 9-15, 2024)

The recently released GTA Online weekly update lets players hustle every day in Los Santos a chance to save millions of dollars by claiming items from the latest GTA Online weekly discounts. Here’s a list of everything on sale this week, including vehicles, till May 15, 2024:

Grotti Furia (40% off)

Pegassi Torero XO (40% off)

Galaxy Super Yachts (30% off)

Galaxy Super Yachts Modifications (30% off)

Kosatka Sonar Station Upgrades (30% off)

Shitzu Longfin (30% off)

Shitzu Jetmax (30% off)

Lampadati Toro (30% off)

Dinka Marquis (30% off)

Pegassi Speeder (30% off)

Kraken Avisa (30% off)

Ocelot Locust (30% off)

Ocelot Swinger (30% off)

Battle Axe (Gun Van) (30% off)

The next group of GTA Online weekly discounts will be available on May 16, 2024.

What to buy among the latest weekly discounts? (May 9-15, 2024)

An image of Pegassi Torero XO available on sale in the latest GTA Online weekly discounts (Image via Striking_Dingo1129/Reddit)

While Galaxy Super Yacht should be the priority this week considering the 2x bonuses offered by Rockstar Games, most players already own the yacht in 2024. The next best option would be to invest in the Pegassi Torero XO, a two-seater hypercar based on the real-life Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 (2022).

Unlike the current GTA Online podium vehicle, the Torero XO is powered by a V12 engine with a seven-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. According to Broughy1322’s testing, the vehicle is capable of going up to a top speed of 131.00 mph (210.82 km/h) and completing one lap in 0:59.577, making it one of the fastest vehicles featured this week.

It is available from Legendary Motorsport for a special price of $1,734,000 till May 15, 2024.

Also check: Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles

